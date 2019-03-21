Stratasys Takes Top Spot in ABI Research's Additive Manufacturing Platform Competitive Assessment

Ranked as the top Additive Manufacturing (AM) platform vendor, Stratasys
scored highest in the overall category of implementation and topped four
of the twelve ranking criteria announced ABI Research, a
market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most
compelling transformative technologies. Stratasys was closely followed
by 3D Systems, Desktop Metal, and GE Additive in overall rankings.
Newcomer Desktop Metal took the overall top spot in innovation.
The Additive Manufacturing Platform Ranking competitive assessment
ranked 10 major vendors of the technology – 3D Systems, Carbon, Desktop
Metal, Digital Alloys, EOS, ExOne, GE Additive, HP, Renishaw, and
Stratasys – using ABI Research’s proven, unbiased
innovation/implementation criteria framework. Each vendor was analyzed
based on a combination of AM technology process, material science,
software, process and application adaptability, GTM, revenue and
bookings, availability, customer references, partnerships, cost, and
channel strategy.
To qualify as an additive manufacturing platform vendor, the company had
to have a production additive manufacturing solution on the market, be
targeting production AM as its main opportunity, or be working with
promising metal alloy AM technologies and techniques that could, in ABI
Research’s view, prove a strong fit for the production AM market. These
platforms will produce more than US$360 billion worth of parts and end
products each year and nearly US$2 trillion in sum by the end of the
next decade.
Stratasys scored highest in implementation, followed by 3D Systems, EOS,
Desktop Metal, and GE Additive. “Stratasys, 3D Systems, and EOS are the
market incumbents – all have been involved in AM since their inception.
3D Systems went neck-and-neck with Stratasys in all categories, expect
partnerships, where it was edged out by Stratasys due to Stratasys’
investment in Desktop Metal, collaboration with companies like Siemens,
and work with its own global manufacturing network, which companies like
UPS use to automatically invoke AM rather than traditional manufacturing
processes based on order volume requests,” explained Ryan Martin,
Principal Analyst at ABI Research.
Desktop Metal was the surprise frontrunner among companies to more
recently enter the AM arena, edging out incumbents like GE Additive and
EOS on the powder-bed side and dusting ExOne and HP in terms of
performance on binder jetting. “Desktop Metal was the technology
category leader but could be challenged in the long run if GE Additive
and others can cultivate a credible metal binder jetting solution.
Others to watch are Carbon, which recently launched its L1 production
system, and Digital Alloys, which has a savvy GTM strategy that aligns
well with the strength of its Joule Printing technology,” Martin said.
“Desktop Metal took the top spot for innovation due to the applicability
of its core technology and the capabilities of its production system
relative to others in its category; Desktop Metal is the binder jetting
technology category leader, and binder jetting as a technology blows PBF
out of the water when it comes to the scale of true production
applications. Carbon and GE Additive tied for second and were only 2.5%
behind Desktop Metal. Digital Alloys was the surprise fast follower to
the runner up position. Digital Alloys has a technology that could
displace if not converge with the DED category (where companies like
Sciaky play) due to the speed, quality, and affordability of Joule
printing,” concluded Martin.
