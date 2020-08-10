Strategic Capital Fund Management : Hires Scott Jacobs as Vice President of Acquisitions and Asset Management

Strategic Capital Fund Management, an alternative investment product sponsor, is announcing that it has expanded its executive leadership team with the hiring of a Vice President of Acquisitions and Asset Management who brings with him extensive experience in commercial real estate investment and business strategy. Scott Jacobs will be instrumental in supporting Strategic Capital Fund Management’s digital infrastructure (data center and wireless telecom infrastructure) acquisition teams. In doing so, he is actively involved in corporate finance strategy, underwriting new opportunities, financial modeling, asset management, asset and fund-level financing, and dispositions.

Before joining Strategic Capital Fund Management, Mr. Jacobs led the financial analysis team at Northstar Commercial Partners, was a key member of the investment team at Amstar, and worked at Credit Suisse in the Real Estate Investment Banking group. “Scott will play a pivotal role as we continue to expand our organization,” stated Jim Condon, President of Strategic Capital Fund Management. “The coronavirus has served to catalyze greater interest in the utility-like importance and essential nature of digital infrastructure assets, and we’re excited to bolster our team with a high-caliber individual like Scott.”

Scott’s background is highlighted by domestic and international investments and development projects across a variety of commercial real estate sectors. He earned his M.B.A. from the Yale School of Management, concentrating in real estate and finance, where he also received a scholarship from the Pension Real Estate Association.

About Strategic Capital Fund Management

Strategic Capital Fund Management is focused on sponsoring innovative digital infrastructure investments with a goal of providing attractive risk-adjusted returns while protecting investor capital. The company strives to create investment opportunities with superior management teams, cutting-edge asset classes and distinct product structures that can help provide durable income, growth potential, reduced volatility and low correlation to traditional markets.

