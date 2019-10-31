Log in
Strategic Hires Position ezCater for Continued Growth

10/31/2019

Chief Technology Officer and Head of Marketplace join leading Boston tech company

ezCater®, the world’s largest online catering marketplace, today announced two additions to its executive team: Erin DeCesare as Chief Technology Officer and Diane Swint as Head of Marketplace. These hires follow ezCater’s $150 million Series D-1 funding round and acquisition of MonkeySoft Solutions™, Inc. (MSI).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005775/en/

Erin DeCesare, Chief Technology Officer and Diane Swint, Head of Marketplace at ezCater (Photo: Business Wire)

Erin DeCesare, Chief Technology Officer and Diane Swint, Head of Marketplace at ezCater (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re growing fast, and our customers’ expectations are too,” said Stefania Mallett, Co-Founder and CEO at ezCater. “Erin’s long-term view of technology, and Diane’s customer focus, strengthen us for our next phase of growth.”

Most recently, DeCesare was Vice President of Data and Analytics at Bottomline Technologies. She also led a global team of data engineers, data scientists, and analysts at Vistaprint. “ezCater’s technology powers catering for over 67,000 restaurants,” said DeCesare. “My goal is to support the rapid expansion of both our people and our platform, while maintaining exceptional quality.”

Swint joins ezCater from Lovepop where she was Chief Revenue Officer and, previously, General Manager of their consumer business. Before Lovepop, she was Vice President and GM of Cimpress Open. “The powerful combination of smart people and growth drew me to ezCater,” said Swint. “ezCater serves customers in a way I’ve never seen. We haven’t met our own expectations until we’ve exceeded theirs.”

ezCater is nationally recognized as a great place to work. In 2019, ezCater made Inc.’s Best Workplaces, The Denver Post’s Top Workplaces, and the Boston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work. ezCater is hiring in many departments. Visit www.ezcater.com/company/careers for more information.

About ezCater
ezCater is the world’s largest online catering marketplace. ezCater’s online ordering, on-time ratings and reviews, and award-winning customer service help businesspeople from organizations of all sizes and industries make meetings more successful and employees happier. Over 67,000 restaurants and caterers use ezCater’s platform to grow and manage their catering business. For more information or to place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.



