Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategic Metals : closes second tranche of Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Vancouver, B.C. - July 15, 2020 - Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: SMD) ('Strategic' or the 'Company') announces the closing of the second tranche of the brokered private placement (the 'Offering') co-led by Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the 'Agents') as announced on June 18, 2020. The second tranche consisted of the sale of 2,578,594 flow-through units (the 'FT Units') at a price of $0.64 each, each consisting of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'), for gross proceeds of $1,650,300.16.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.65 until July 15, 2022.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used primarily to fund exploration activities and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the FT Units will be used for 'Canadian exploration expenses' and will qualify as 'flow-through mining expenditures' as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the FT Units with an effective date no later than December 31, 2020.

The Company paid a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the second tranche to the Agents and has issued to the Agents a total of 583,500 Compensation Warrants, equal to 6% of the aggregate of 9,725,000 FT Units and Units sold under both the initial and second tranches of the Offering. Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at a price of $0.45 until July 15, 2022, each Unit to consist of one common share and one Warrant, each Warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.65 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance of those Warrants.

All securities issued pursuant to the closing of the second tranche, including any securities that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Warrants or the Compensation Warrants, will be subject to a hold period in Canada until November 16, 2020.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with a portfolio of more than 130 projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Current projects include more than 80 properties where precious metals are a major component. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings, geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of over $12 million and large shareholdings in a number of active mineral exploration companies including 46.3% of GGL Resources Corp., 36.3% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 19.9% of Precipitate Gold Corp., 18.7% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., 9.9% of Trifecta Gold Ltd., and 6.1% of ATAC Resources Ltd. Strategic also holds a 53.5% interest in Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings, Inc. a private Delaware corporation which is developing an environmentally-friendly, cost-effective alternative to Portland cement.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'W. Douglas Eaton'

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Disclaimer

Strategic Metals Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 17:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:08pOld Hill Partners Provides a $16.6 Million Term Loan Secured by a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC)
GL
02:07pKeystone Expands in Mid-South Region with Kevin Brewer & Associates in North Carolina
BU
02:06pDNV3837 ANTIBIOTIC CANDIDATE : the Phase II trial continues in the United States, despite a disrupted context due to the COVID-19 outbreak
PU
02:06p&LSQUO;SAFETY IS AT THE CORE : ' Delta CEO reiterates airline's commitment in The Dow Report
PU
02:06pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES, INC. (ADSW), CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY LIMITED (NASDAQ : CXDC), Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), and National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)
GL
02:03pONECAUSE : Names Tim Sublette Chief Technology Officer
PR
02:02pNew CZ Biohub Research Advances Understanding of Aging
BU
02:02pAIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG's PEMCO Receives FAA Approval for its Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi™ Conversion Program
BU
02:02pWESTERN UNION : Announces $0.225 Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:01pRFA ANALYSIS : Ethanol Industry's COVID-Related Economic Losses Already Top $3.4 Billion, Could Reach Nearly $9 Billion by 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2Old Hill Partners Provides a $16.6 Million Term Loan Secured by a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC)
3Keystone Expands in Mid-South Region with Kevin Brewer & Associates in North Carolina
4DEINOVE : DNV3837 ANTIBIOTIC CANDIDATE: the Phase II trial continues in the United States, despite a disrupted..
5DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : &LSQUO;SAFETY IS AT THE CORE:' Delta CEO reiterates airline's commitment in The Dow Re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group