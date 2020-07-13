Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategic Solutions Partners, SearchWide and SalesBoost Join Forces to Provide a Comprehensive Talent Solution for the Evolving Needs of the Hospitality Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Strategic partnership between three industry leaders creates a one stop shop providing innovative business solutions for the evolving hospitality landscape.

In a post pandemic hospitality environment that requires new skills, different positions and overall staffing creativity, Strategic Solutions Partners, (SSP) a seasoned hospitality solutions provider, specializing in task force support, business development and consulting services, SearchWide Global a full service executive search firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association, venue management, experiential marketing, sports and entertainment industries and SalesBoost, the software as a service (SaaS) company providing online sales training and coaching solutions for the hospitality industry, have entered into a strategic partnership designed to provide hotels with a range of creative business solutions as they navigate through today’s challenging landscape.

The partnership allows for the tailoring of talent deliverables to meet the specific and unique needs of individual properties. Through mutual referral and shared resources the three companies are able to leverage their collective knowledge and experience to create efficient work force options for today’s hospitality industry.

“As hotels plan for their recovery they need the right people in the right roles with the right training to immediately make a difference,” said SSP President and CEO Bill Scanlon. “The alliance we’ve created enables us to deliver that holistic approach.”

“Each of our organizations has extensive expertise in a specific facet of talent management which ensures understanding and alignment with our client’s expectations,” added SearchWide Global President and CEO Mike Gamble.

“This partnership offers a wonderful opportunity for hospitality professionals to emerge from the current environment better trained, better skilled and more confident,” said SalesBoost CEO and Founder Gretta Brooks. “We know that the hospitality workforce will need a different skill set to succeed in the post Covid 19 rebound and SalesBoost offers the means to acquire those skills.”

Strategic Solution Partners is a Hospitality Consulting firm focused on providing ownership and management business partners with revenue and performance enhancing solutions in both domestic and international capacities. www.strategicsolutionpartners.com

SearchWide Global is a full-service executive search firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention industries. www.SearchWideGlobal.com

SalesBoost is a patented, software as a service (SaaS) sales training and coaching technology solution for the hospitality industry. www.salesboost.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:32pTAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS : IIROC Trade Resumption - TAAT
AQ
02:31pInternational students denied U.S. entry under new visa rules -court documents
RE
02:31pMILLIMAN ANALYSIS : Corporate pension funded ratio at 83.7% in June as discount rate hits historic low
PR
02:31pBQE WATER : 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
02:31pGlobal Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Number of Skiers Globally to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:29pTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Brown Engineering Awarded $6 Million Contract for Surface-to-Surface Missile Modules
BU
02:26p2U : What Will Quality Undergraduate Education Look Like in the Fall?
PU
02:25pWillis Towers Watson to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on July 30, 2020
AQ
02:24pBRIGHTER PUBL : Changes in Brighter's board
AQ
02:22pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Portugal's EDP utility named suspect in widening corruption probe
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence as 'a joke'
3PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
4CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group