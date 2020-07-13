Strategic Solutions Partners, SearchWide and SalesBoost Join Forces to Provide a Comprehensive Talent Solution for the Evolving Needs of the Hospitality Sector

Strategic partnership between three industry leaders creates a one stop shop providing innovative business solutions for the evolving hospitality landscape.

In a post pandemic hospitality environment that requires new skills, different positions and overall staffing creativity, Strategic Solutions Partners, (SSP) a seasoned hospitality solutions provider, specializing in task force support, business development and consulting services, SearchWide Global a full service executive search firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association, venue management, experiential marketing, sports and entertainment industries and SalesBoost, the software as a service (SaaS) company providing online sales training and coaching solutions for the hospitality industry, have entered into a strategic partnership designed to provide hotels with a range of creative business solutions as they navigate through today’s challenging landscape.

The partnership allows for the tailoring of talent deliverables to meet the specific and unique needs of individual properties. Through mutual referral and shared resources the three companies are able to leverage their collective knowledge and experience to create efficient work force options for today’s hospitality industry.

“As hotels plan for their recovery they need the right people in the right roles with the right training to immediately make a difference,” said SSP President and CEO Bill Scanlon. “The alliance we’ve created enables us to deliver that holistic approach.”

“Each of our organizations has extensive expertise in a specific facet of talent management which ensures understanding and alignment with our client’s expectations,” added SearchWide Global President and CEO Mike Gamble.

“This partnership offers a wonderful opportunity for hospitality professionals to emerge from the current environment better trained, better skilled and more confident,” said SalesBoost CEO and Founder Gretta Brooks. “We know that the hospitality workforce will need a different skill set to succeed in the post Covid 19 rebound and SalesBoost offers the means to acquire those skills.”

Strategic Solution Partners is a Hospitality Consulting firm focused on providing ownership and management business partners with revenue and performance enhancing solutions in both domestic and international capacities. www.strategicsolutionpartners.com

SearchWide Global is a full-service executive search firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention industries. www.SearchWideGlobal.com

SalesBoost is a patented, software as a service (SaaS) sales training and coaching technology solution for the hospitality industry. www.salesboost.com

