Strategic Sourcing and Procurement: Quantzig Offers Exclusive Insights on Its Role in Empowering Sustainability in a Circular Economy

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on the role of strategic sourcing and procurement in enhancing supply chain performance of OEMs.

Propelled by the inclination toward modernization, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) operating in the IT industry continue to harness the power of data to drive productivity. As such, strategic sourcing and procurement have taken center-stage, becoming inevitable in driving supply chain outcomes in the digital era. However, having transformed into a more strategic business function ‘strategic sourcing and procurement’ now hold a top spot in the business agenda of OEMs.

Moreover, with disruptions due to economic and political volatility rendering the IT industry fiercely competitive, businesses are now looking to sharpen their strategic sourcing and procurement skills to maximize performance and drive efficiency to gain a competitive edge. Partnering with Quantzig will enable you to achieve your business goals by better aligning your supply chain initiatives with outcomes. Our expert guidance and systematic approach have helped leading original equipment manufacturers to transform end-to-end supply chain processes and deep-dive into new improvement opportunities to drive growth. Get in touch with our supply chain analytics experts to learn how we help leading businesses tackle supply chain disruptions and other challenges holding them back from achieving their targets.

“Quantzig’s strategic sourcing and procurement services focus on identifying and evaluating solutions-oriented suppliers that provide goods and services that benefit OEMs operating within various industries,” says a supply chain analytics expert at Quantzig.

Case in point: How Quantzig Helped a US-based Tech Giant to Reimagine its Sourcing and Procurement Strategy

With operations spread and a network of over 1,000 suppliers, procurement has always been the lifeblood of this US-based Tech major specializing in the field of semiconductor chip manufacturing. However, long-entrenched strategic sourcing processes and siloed data sets across this heavily matrixed enterprise were giving rise to major challenges. Realizing the need to revamp its current processes, the client approached Quantzig looking to leverage its strategic sourcing and procurement services. A detailed analysis of the client’s challenges helped reveal the need to break down silos to enhance supply chain visibility across the organization. To do so, Quantzig set up a cross-disciplinary team of supply chain analytics experts, procurement specialists, and process consults, who leveraged advanced data enrichment techniques and offered rich data-driven insights within weeks. This was followed by the creation of a strategic sourcing and procurement analytics platform with a comprehensive suite of applications designed to address the complete source-to-pay continuum.

