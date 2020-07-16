Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategic Sourcing and Procurement: Quantzig Offers Exclusive Insights on Its Role in Empowering Sustainability in a Circular Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on the role of strategic sourcing and procurement in enhancing supply chain performance of OEMs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005475/en/

A Five-Step Approach to Strategic Sourcing (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Five-Step Approach to Strategic Sourcing (Graphic: Business Wire)

Strategic sourcing and procurement can help shorten the development timeframe and meet cost targets to make the design and development of quality products in the competitive IT industry a repeatable reality. Request a FREE proposal for expert guidance and customized insights.

Key highlights-

  • Insights on how strategic sourcing and procurement can help OEMs
  • How Quantzig can help tackle supply chain disruptions in the current business setting

Propelled by the inclination toward modernization, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) operating in the IT industry continue to harness the power of data to drive productivity. As such, strategic sourcing and procurement have taken center-stage, becoming inevitable in driving supply chain outcomes in the digital era. However, having transformed into a more strategic business function ‘strategic sourcing and procurement’ now hold a top spot in the business agenda of OEMs.

Moreover, with disruptions due to economic and political volatility rendering the IT industry fiercely competitive, businesses are now looking to sharpen their strategic sourcing and procurement skills to maximize performance and drive efficiency to gain a competitive edge. Partnering with Quantzig will enable you to achieve your business goals by better aligning your supply chain initiatives with outcomes. Our expert guidance and systematic approach have helped leading original equipment manufacturers to transform end-to-end supply chain processes and deep-dive into new improvement opportunities to drive growth. Get in touch with our supply chain analytics experts to learn how we help leading businesses tackle supply chain disruptions and other challenges holding them back from achieving their targets.

“Quantzig’s strategic sourcing and procurement services focus on identifying and evaluating solutions-oriented suppliers that provide goods and services that benefit OEMs operating within various industries,” says a supply chain analytics expert at Quantzig.

Case in point: How Quantzig Helped a US-based Tech Giant to Reimagine its Sourcing and Procurement Strategy

With operations spread and a network of over 1,000 suppliers, procurement has always been the lifeblood of this US-based Tech major specializing in the field of semiconductor chip manufacturing. However, long-entrenched strategic sourcing processes and siloed data sets across this heavily matrixed enterprise were giving rise to major challenges. Realizing the need to revamp its current processes, the client approached Quantzig looking to leverage its strategic sourcing and procurement services. A detailed analysis of the client’s challenges helped reveal the need to break down silos to enhance supply chain visibility across the organization. To do so, Quantzig set up a cross-disciplinary team of supply chain analytics experts, procurement specialists, and process consults, who leveraged advanced data enrichment techniques and offered rich data-driven insights within weeks. This was followed by the creation of a strategic sourcing and procurement analytics platform with a comprehensive suite of applications designed to address the complete source-to-pay continuum.

Request for more information and personalized recommendations from our experts: https://bit.ly/3h7CkFI

Based on our past experiences of executing analytics projects for businesses operating in the IT industry, we understand the unique challenges and factors impacting the IT supply chain. To help our clients navigate the complexities, we have built custom supply chain analytics solutions to improve supply-side planning and procurement efficiencies by providing complete supplier visibility across regions, cities, ports, and warehouses. Book a FREE Demo to gain limited-period complimentary access to our proprietary supply chain analytics platforms.

Additional Resources:

  1. Managing Insurance Risks: Quantzig’s Perspective on Insurance Risk Management
  2. Digital Analytics in Insurance: How Digitalization & Process Automation Will Transform the Insurance Sector
  3. How Quantzig Can Help Transform the IT Supply Chain Using Analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : to Report Second-Quarter 2020 Results On Thursday, August 6
PU
01:01pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : is acquiring Routematch to support cities in providing more accessible public transportation
PU
01:01pFORRESTER : Research To Broadcast Its 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
01:01pThe Oncology Institute Extends Its Reach to Serve an Additional 180,000 Patients Through New Contracts and Acquisitions
BU
01:01pHOLMEN PUBL : acquires Martinsons
AQ
01:01pCOCA COLA : Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01:01pCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Video Streaming Software Market 2020-2024 | Availability of Improved Digital Infrastructure to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01pPPG : Directors Approve 6 Percent Dividend Increase to 54 Cents Per Share
BU
01:01pLantronix IoT Solutions Awarded Wi-Fi Alliance Certification
GL
01:01pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Introducing New Logitech Folio Touch — The Incredibly Versatile and Flexible Keyboard Case Available for 11-inch iPad Pro
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : to Report Second-Quarter 2020 Results On Thursday, ..
2UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : is acquiring Routematch to support cities in providing more acce..
3FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC. : FORRESTER : Research To Broadcast Its 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call
4The Oncology Institute Extends Its Reach to Serve an Additional 180,000 Patients Through New Contracts and ..
5HOLMEN AB : HOLMEN PUBL : acquires Martinsons

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group