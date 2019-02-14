Strategic Wealth Partners Names New Principal

Strategic
Wealth Partners Group, LLC, an independent wealth management firm
based in both the Chicago and Milwaukee areas, today announced that Michael
Karmin, CFA®, CFP®, has been promoted to Principal of the firm.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005250/en/
Strategic Wealth Partners Group, LLC has promoted Michael Karmin, CFA®, CFP® to Principal of the firm. (Photo: Business Wire)
Karmin joined Strategic Wealth Partners in 2012 and has worked in the
financial services industry for over 12 years. He takes pride in
creating deep personal and professional relationships to understand each
client’s unique needs and goals, as well as ensuring that they are
comfortable with their strategic plans. He has also taken an active role
in the community and is the President-Elect of the Jewish Council for
Youth Service (JCYS).
“We are proud to welcome Michael as a Principal of the organization,”
said David Copeland, Principal and co-founder of Strategic Wealth
Partners. “He has shown tremendous leadership in his approach to a
variety of client and company initiatives. His focus on providing
superior client service is the embodiment of our firm.”
Strategic Wealth Partners is a part Focus
Financial Partners, a leading partnership of independently managed
wealth management firms. Focus provides strategic support to help its
partner firms achieve objectives, including support of growth
initiatives and development of strong succession plans.
ABOUT STRATEGIC WEALTH PARTNERS
Strategic Wealth Partners (SWP) is an investment advisory and financial
planning firm with $2.6 billion in Assets Under Advisement as of
12/31/2018. SWP provides wealth strategies and independent, objective
advice to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals and
institutions. Founded in 2008 by Principals David
Copeland and Neal
Price, the firm provides an integrated wealth management platform by
creating a comprehensive strategy including investments, insurance,
estate planning and tax counseling. Learn more at www.stratwealth.com.
DISCLOSURE STATEMENT
This article is intended for informational purposes only. The
information published in this article is subject to change on a regular
basis without notice. Information contained in this news release should
not be relied upon as investment advice specific to the reader’s
investment objectives. Read
Full Disclosure Statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005250/en/