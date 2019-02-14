Strategic Wealth Partners Names New Principal

Michael Karmin Becomes the Firm’s Sixth Principal

Strategic Wealth Partners Group, LLC, an independent wealth management firm based in both the Chicago and Milwaukee areas, today announced that Michael Karmin, CFA®, CFP®, has been promoted to Principal of the firm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005250/en/

Strategic Wealth Partners Group, LLC has promoted Michael Karmin, CFA®, CFP® to Principal of the firm. (Photo: Business Wire)

Karmin joined Strategic Wealth Partners in 2012 and has worked in the financial services industry for over 12 years. He takes pride in creating deep personal and professional relationships to understand each client’s unique needs and goals, as well as ensuring that they are comfortable with their strategic plans. He has also taken an active role in the community and is the President-Elect of the Jewish Council for Youth Service (JCYS).

“We are proud to welcome Michael as a Principal of the organization,” said David Copeland, Principal and co-founder of Strategic Wealth Partners. “He has shown tremendous leadership in his approach to a variety of client and company initiatives. His focus on providing superior client service is the embodiment of our firm.”

Strategic Wealth Partners is a part Focus Financial Partners, a leading partnership of independently managed wealth management firms. Focus provides strategic support to help its partner firms achieve objectives, including support of growth initiatives and development of strong succession plans.

ABOUT STRATEGIC WEALTH PARTNERS

Strategic Wealth Partners (SWP) is an investment advisory and financial planning firm with $2.6 billion in Assets Under Advisement as of 12/31/2018. SWP provides wealth strategies and independent, objective advice to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Founded in 2008 by Principals David Copeland and Neal Price, the firm provides an integrated wealth management platform by creating a comprehensive strategy including investments, insurance, estate planning and tax counseling. Learn more at www.stratwealth.com.

DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

This article is intended for informational purposes only. The information published in this article is subject to change on a regular basis without notice. Information contained in this news release should not be relied upon as investment advice specific to the reader’s investment objectives. Read Full Disclosure Statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005250/en/