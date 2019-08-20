Strategic Wealth Partners Ranked Among Financial Times' Top 300 Registered Investment Advisors

Firm Earns Ranking for Fifth Time

Strategic Wealth Partners Group, LLC, an independent wealth management firm with offices in Chicago, Deerfield, and Milwaukee, has once again been named one of the Financial Times’ Top 300 Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) in the publication’s 2019 listing. The Financial Times (FT) is one of the world’s leading business news and information organizations. This is the fifth time Strategic Wealth Partners has been ranked.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Financial Times yet again,” said Neal Price, Principal and Co-founder of Strategic Wealth Partners. “Industry rankings, such as the FT Top 300 RIAs, reflect our commitment to our continued growth as an independent Registered Investment Advisor.”

Strategic Wealth Partners is a part of Focus Financial Partners, a leading partnership of independently managed wealth management firms. Focus provides strategic support to help its partner firms achieve objectives, including support of growth initiatives and development of strong succession plans.

ABOUT STRATEGIC WEALTH PARTNERS

Strategic Wealth Partners (SWP) is an investment advisory and financial planning firm with $2.3 billion in Assets Under Advisement as of 12/31/2018. SWP provides wealth strategies and independent, objective advice to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Founded in 2008 by Principals David Copeland and Neal Price, the firm offers an integrated wealth management platform by creating a comprehensive strategy including investments, insurance, estate planning, and tax counseling. Learn more at www.stratwealth.com.

DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

This article is intended for informational purposes only. The information published in this article is subject to change on a regular basis without notice. Information contained in this news release should not be relied upon as investment advice specific to the reader’s investment objectives. Read Full Disclosure Statement.

