Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategic Wireless Acquires Multi-State Tower Portfolio Throughout the Eastern U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds Management, LLC (“Strategic Wireless”) announced today that through its affiliate, SWI Funds Tower Holdings, LLC, it has completed the acquisition of a tower portfolio, real estate and other related assets located at premier locations throughout multiple states on the eastern seaboard including New York, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Jerry Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Wireless, stated, “This acquisition helps to further diversify our growing portfolio of high-quality, telecommunications infrastructure assets throughout the U.S.” Sullivan added, “We continue to exercise extreme discipline in our acquisition and development programs focusing on unique opportunities that help mitigate risk by delivering revenues associated with the country’s top wireless carriers and other credit-worthy tenants.”

A majority of the sites, all of which were constructed in 2015 or later, support at least two of the major wireless carriers which make up most of the portfolio’s lease revenue. Each site has excess capacity for additional broadband or broadband-equivalent tenants which management believes provides significant upside and value creation upon lease-up. Management expects to pursue additional wireless carriers, governmental agencies and other wireless providers to maximize occupancy on the newly acquired towers.

Media Capital Advisors, Inc. based in West Chester, PA represented the seller in this transaction.

About Strategic Wireless

Strategic Wireless is an investment manager, capital partner and holding company focused on acquiring, developing and managing telecom infrastructure assets that support broadband connectivity. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Wireless establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with wireless carriers and select independent operators and developers throughout the U.S. The company’s goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aOLD NATIONAL BANCORP : IN/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:46aINFOTEL : H1 2020 revenue
PU
11:46aMonitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 15th weekly report
PU
11:46aELIS : H1 2020 results press release
PU
11:46aROTHSCHILD & CO : Dividend distribution in 2020
PU
11:46aDeploying Predictive Analytics Models Turns Out to be a Lifesaver for an Industrial Gas Manufacturing Company | A Success Story by Quantzig
BU
11:46aGETLINK S.E. : Six-monthly Return Relating to Liquidity Agreement
BU
11:46aTELEPERFORMANCE : First-half 2020 Results
BU
11:46aMERCIALYS : Half-year review of Mercialys' liquidity agreement
BU
11:46aBALYO : Renews Part of Its Range of Robots With New High Added Value Functionalities
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma forecasts unpredictable 2020 after drop in quarterly sales and profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group