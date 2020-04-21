Log in
Strategic Wireless : Secures up to $75,000,000 Credit Facility with Texas Capital Bank

04/21/2020 | 12:12pm EDT

Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds Management, LLC (“Strategic Wireless” or the “Company”) today announced it has secured a syndicated credit facility led by Texas Capital Bank for SWI Funds Property Holdings, LLC and other affiliated companies. The credit facility includes an accordion which will allow the Company the ability to access up to $75,000,000 throughout the term of the agreement. The Company believes the credit line will significantly enhance its ability to continue acquiring and developing a diversified portfolio of telecommunications infrastructure assets within the U.S.

The syndication, led by Texas Capital Bank headquartered in Dallas, Texas, includes a number of other lenders with extensive backgrounds in lending within the telecommunications sector. The new credit facility will provide Strategic Wireless greater flexibility to capitalize on the growing number of infrastructure opportunities throughout the U.S.

"We appreciate the confidence and commitment that Texas Capital Bank and each of the other banking partners have made to our company,” said Jerry Sullivan, chief executive officer of Strategic Wireless. “Such a commitment in the early stages of our growth speaks volumes to the opportunities in the telecom infrastructure arena as well as to the confidence in our management team’s ability to execute on our strategy.” Sullivan added, “While we will continue to exercise discipline in all of our acquisition and development opportunities, this facility will allow us to execute our business strategy at a faster pace, giving us leverage in an industry where timing is critical.”

“We are excited to be working with the Strategic Wireless team as they continue to pursue opportunities within the telecommunications infrastructure sector,” said Elizabeth Falco, executive vice president of Texas Capital Bank. “We believe that management’s track record and professionalism illustrate their ability to execute a successful business case and continue as leaders with their industry.”

About Strategic Wireless

Strategic Wireless is an investment manager and capital partner focused on acquiring, developing and managing telecom infrastructure assets that support broadband connectivity. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Wireless establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with wireless carriers and select independent operators and developers throughout the U.S. The company’s goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 1000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. More information at www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2020
