Strategy Analytics: 2019 Tablet Apps Processor Market Share: Apple Gains Share

04/21/2020 | 01:34pm EDT

Shipment Weakness Continues to be a Challenge

The global tablet Applications Processor (AP) market grew 2 percent year-over-year to reach $1.9 billion, according to Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q4 2019: Apple Leads with 47 percent Revenue Share.”

2019 Tablet AP Revenue Share: $1.9 BN

Strategy Analytics reports that Apple, Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek and Samsung LSI held the top-five revenue share spots in the global tablet applications processor (AP) market in 2019. Apple gained market share and extended its tablet AP market share leadership with 44 percent revenue share in 2019 followed by Qualcomm and Intel, each with 16 percent revenue share.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, commented, “The tablet shipment decline trend continues to be a challenge to tablet AP vendors even as average selling prices (ASPs) show strength. Strategy Analytics estimates that x86-based tablet APs accounted for 11 percent of total tablet APs shipped in 2019. Intel accounted for the majority of Windows tablet AP shipments in 2019. Qualcomm, however, is trying to expand into the Windows ecosystem with its cellular Snapdragon Compute platforms 8cx, 8c and 7c.”

Stuart Robinson, Executive Director of the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service, added, “HiSilicon and Samsung LSI grew their tablet AP shipments year-over-year in 2019. Both companies continue to leverage their in-house customer relationship and cellular integration capabilities to gain share in the tablet AP market.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com


