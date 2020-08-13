Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategy Analytics: 5G Smartphone Test Results Underscore Value of Millimeter Wave to Operators, OEMs, Consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 06:08am EDT

So Far, Qualcomm-equipped Millimeter Wave Smartphones Fastest of All

Tests of 5G smartphone downlink speed in the U.S. and U.K. by Ookla show that smartphones using the 5G millimeter wave bands, on average, achieve blazingly fast downlink speeds 20 times that of 4G LTE. To date, only Qualcomm supplies millimeter wave chips used in smartphones, but the tests show that the fastest 5G smartphones operating in the sub-6 GHz bands use Qualcomm cellular radios as well. The report by Strategy Analytics, Best Performing 5G Smartphones Use Qualcomm Modem-to-antenna Solutions for Sub-6 and Millimeter Wave, summarizes the results and provides analysis and implications for operators, OEMs and consumers.

Co-author Guang Yang of the Strategy Analytics Network Provider Strategies service, said, “Millimeter wave 5G not only offers blazingly fast speed, it offers operators massive capacity when deployed in high-traffic areas, and allows operators to roll out new services such as fixed wireless broadband access and indoor private networks within their coverage footprints, making more efficient use of the 5G core network. Qualcomm’s millimeter wave chips for smartphones and other user equipment make this possible.”

Christopher Taylor, Director of the RF & Wireless Component service at Strategy Analytics, added, “In 4G LTE, Qualcomm stayed ahead of the competition by aggressively developing cellular radio chipsets (digital processors and RF transceivers) with the highest connection speeds and lowest dropped call rates using carrier aggregation, MIMO, interference cancellation and other radio capabilities. In 5G, Qualcomm has extended its efforts with millimeter wave and their Snapdragon Modem-RF solutions, complete radios from the digital processor all the way to the antenna. Here they have done surprisingly well in competition with the established, and well-regarded RF front-end component suppliers Skyworks, Qorvo, Broadcom and Murata.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics
RF & Wireless Components
Networks & Services


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:33aPROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL H K : Inside information litigation
PU
06:33aTHAI UNION PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2020 (Change attach file)
PU
06:33aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Monthly update announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code
PU
06:33aSHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL : (1) Proposed Amendments to the Share Option Scheme; (2) Re-election of Retiring Directors; and (3) Notice of Special General Meeting
PU
06:33aSHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL : Form of Proxy for Special General Meeting to be held on Monday, 31 August 2020
PU
06:33aCSI PROPERTIES : Next Day Disclosure Return (change in issued shares)
PU
06:33aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Minutes of annual general meeting held on 24 june 2020
PU
06:32aDIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06:32aKARUNA THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Laurie Olson to Board of Directors
BU
06:31aTROAX GROUP : Interim Report January- June 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
3AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : reports first half 2020 results
4ASCOM HOLDING AG : ASCOM : Half-Year Report 2020
5EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group