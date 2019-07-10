Strategy Analytics: Amazon and Hulu Fall Behind Netflix Based On User Forum Language Analysis

Users of Amazon Prime Video and Hulu are much more likely to discuss technical problems and dissatisfaction with content than Netflix subscribers, according to the latest Strategy Analytics report, “Voice of the Customer: What Are Netflix Subscribers Saying Compared To Competitors?”. The analysis shows that Netflix users are much more likely to spend time discussing characters and storylines in great detail, suggesting high levels of engagement with Netflix shows. By contrast, discussions involving Hulu users focus on resolving problems with the service, while Amazon users focus on negative comments to do with pricing and lack of content choice. The report concludes that Hulu and Amazon must address these deficiencies if they are to make inroads into Netflix’s leadership position. The findings should also serve as a warning to Disney and Warner Media as they prepare to launch new streaming services.

The research, which is based on advanced language analytics techniques, shows that, compared to Hulu and Amazon, Netflix users are much more likely to discuss:

Binge-viewing

Characters, scenes and storylines in great detail

Evaluating shows, both positively and negatively

What people in general think of shows

Worrying about seeing spoilers before watching shows

“Netflix’s advantages are numerous, but lie primarily in the fact that its users are much more engaged with the content than those using Amazon Prime Video or Hulu,” says Michael Goodman, Director, TV & Media Strategies. “Neither Amazon nor Hulu have managed to get much beyond technical or pricing issues in order to build that all-important content-viewer relationship which ensures higher retention levels and sustained subscription revenues.”

Note: The research for this report was carried out by Relative Insight (www.relativeinsight.com) in partnership with Strategy Analytics. Relative Insight is a UK-based language understanding technology company, which is used by brands and agencies to reveal and act on critical language insights.

