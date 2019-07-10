Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategy Analytics: Amazon and Hulu Fall Behind Netflix Based On User Forum Language Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:38am EDT

Users of Amazon Prime Video and Hulu are much more likely to discuss technical problems and dissatisfaction with content than Netflix subscribers, according to the latest Strategy Analytics report, “Voice of the Customer: What Are Netflix Subscribers Saying Compared To Competitors?”. The analysis shows that Netflix users are much more likely to spend time discussing characters and storylines in great detail, suggesting high levels of engagement with Netflix shows. By contrast, discussions involving Hulu users focus on resolving problems with the service, while Amazon users focus on negative comments to do with pricing and lack of content choice. The report concludes that Hulu and Amazon must address these deficiencies if they are to make inroads into Netflix’s leadership position. The findings should also serve as a warning to Disney and Warner Media as they prepare to launch new streaming services.

The research, which is based on advanced language analytics techniques, shows that, compared to Hulu and Amazon, Netflix users are much more likely to discuss:

  • Binge-viewing
  • Characters, scenes and storylines in great detail
  • Evaluating shows, both positively and negatively
  • What people in general think of shows
  • Worrying about seeing spoilers before watching shows

“Netflix’s advantages are numerous, but lie primarily in the fact that its users are much more engaged with the content than those using Amazon Prime Video or Hulu,” says Michael Goodman, Director, TV & Media Strategies. “Neither Amazon nor Hulu have managed to get much beyond technical or pricing issues in order to build that all-important content-viewer relationship which ensures higher retention levels and sustained subscription revenues.”

Note: The research for this report was carried out by Relative Insight (www.relativeinsight.com) in partnership with Strategy Analytics. Relative Insight is a UK-based language understanding technology company, which is used by brands and agencies to reveal and act on critical language insights.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: TV and media, intelligent home, service providers, smart devices, connected cars, IoT, and strategic components, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

For more information about Strategy Analytics
Service Name: TV & Media Strategies


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aCONGA STUDY : Documents are Going Digital but 76% of Companies Yet to Fully Transform
BU
10:01aBlueCross Healthy Place Program Accepting Proposals
BU
10:01aCompanies Reshaping Startup Scene on Stage at Tech Conference Hosted By Launch Tennessee
BU
10:01aBOOSTER : Adds Former Lyft Executive Joseph Okpaku as Chief Policy Officer
PR
10:01aCVS HEALTH : Expands Safe Medication Disposal Program in Ohio to Help Combat Prescription Drug Diversion and Misuse
PR
10:01aINTELLIGENT : Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index
AQ
10:01aPEARL MEYER : Acquires Echelon Compensation Partners
PR
10:01aDIAGEO : Tequila Don Julio Releases Second Limited-Edition Barrel-Finished Tequila To The Award-Winning Portfolio
PR
10:01aBob Metcalfe Joins Nano as Senior Advisor
PR
10:01aLIONS GATE ENTERTAIN CL B : Globalgate expands its reach with addition of leading french media company tf1 studio to its worldwide consortium of production & distribution partners
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
4TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : From rotors and stators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About