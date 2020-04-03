Log in
Strategy Analytics : Announces the Promotion of Top Automotive Analysts

04/03/2020 | 10:55am EDT

Mark Fitzgerald and Asif Anwar recognized for their continued efforts, while Ian Riches takes over as VP of Automotive Services

Experienced automotive insiders, part of the growing team at Strategy Analytics, explore new opportunities within the company leveraging their years of experience to provide valuable insights and commentary about the changing automotive marketplace.

Mark Fitzgerald, who has 20 years of automotive research experience, has now been promoted to Service Director of the Autonomous Vehicle Service (AVS). Mark will leverage his past automotive sensor and ADAS expertise in his new role.

Asif Anwar, who has previously led successful programs at Strategy Analytics in Advanced Semiconductors and Defense Systems, has now been promoted to Service Director of the Automotive Powertrain, Body, Chassis and Safety (PBCS) service. Asif’s deep understanding of the semiconductor and related markets will lend to his leadership in his new responsibilities.

Ian Riches, a 24-year Strategy Analytics Automotive research veteran, takes over from the retiring Chris Webber as Vice President of the Global Automotive Practice. Ian has led multiple automotive services and research initiatives over his tenure, and now commands a global team of 12 automotive experts.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Automotive

#SA_General

For more information about Strategy Analytics Automotive Services

Autonomous Vehicles: Autonomous Vehicles

Powertrain, Body, Chassis & Safety: Powertrain, Body, Chassis & Safety

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.


© Business Wire 2020
