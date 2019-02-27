Strategy Analytics: Apple Watch Captures Half of 18 Million Global Smartwatch Shipments in Q4 2018

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global
smartwatch shipments grew an impressive 56 percent annually
to reach a record 18 million units in the fourth quarter of 2018. Apple
Watch maintained first position with 51 percent global smartwatch
marketshare, while Samsung jumped to second place, overtaking Fitbit and
Garmin.
Steven Waltzer, Industry Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, “Global
smartwatch shipments grew an impressive 56 percent annually from 11.6
million units in Q4 2017 to a record 18.2 million in Q4 2018. Global
smartwatch shipments hit an all-time high of 45.0 million units in
full-year 2018. Smartwatch growth is soaring, as consumers seek to
accessorize their smartphones and bring digital connectivity to their
wrists.”
Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Apple
shipped 9.2 million smartwatches worldwide in Q4 2018, rising 18 percent
from 7.8 million units in Q4 2017. Apple’s global smartwatch marketshare
slipped to 51 percent this quarter, down from 67 percent a year ago.
Apple Watch is losing marketshare to Samsung and Fitbit, whose rival
smartwatch portfolios and retail presence have improved significantly in
the past year.”
Steven Waltzer, Industry Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Samsung
shipped 2.4 million smartwatches worldwide and captured 13 percent
global smartwatch marketshare in Q4 2018, rising strongly from 5 percent
marketshare a year ago. Samsung is once again the world’s second largest
smartwatch brand. Its new Galaxy Watch proved popular in North America
and Asia. Samsung has a good pipeline of new models for 2019, such as
the innovative Galaxy Watch Active with blood-pressure tracking, and
Samsung should perform well this year.”
Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Fitbit
captured 13 percent global smartwatch marketshare in Q4 2018, tripling
from 4 percent in Q4 2017. Fitbit is becoming established as a top-tier
smartwatch brand. Fitbit is very popular in the United States market.
Fitbit’s Versa smartwatches are gaining mass-appeal and its new Fitbit
Care connected health platform is a useful differentiator for the brand.
Garmin held fourth position and captured 6 percent worldwide smartwatch
marketshare during Q4 2018, holding steady from 6 percent a year ago.
Rising competition from Fitbit, Samsung and others in the sports and
music categories is making it harder for Garmin to make headway in
smartwatches. Combined together, Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and Garmin are
the big four players, accounting for 8 in 10 of all smartwatches shipped
worldwide.”
|
|
Exhibit 1: Global Smartwatch Vendor Shipments and Marketshare in
Q4 2018 1
|
|
Global Smartwatch Vendor Shipments (Millions of Units)
|
|
|
Q4 '17
|
|
2017
|
|
Q4 '18
|
|
2018
|
Apple
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
17.7
|
|
9.2
|
|
22.5
|
Fitbit
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.5
|
|
2.3
|
|
5.5
|
Samsung
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
3.1
|
|
2.4
|
|
5.3
|
Garmin
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
2.2
|
|
1.1
|
|
3.2
|
Others
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
5.8
|
|
3.2
|
|
8.5
|
Total
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
29.3
|
|
18.2
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global Smartwatch Vendor Marketshare (% of Total)
|
|
|
Q4 '17
|
|
2017
|
|
Q4 '18
|
|
2018
|
Apple
|
|
|
67.2%
|
|
60.4%
|
|
50.7%
|
|
50.0%
|
Fitbit
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
1.7%
|
|
12.7%
|
|
12.2%
|
Samsung
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
10.6%
|
|
13.2%
|
|
11.8%
|
Garmin
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
7.5%
|
|
6.1%
|
|
7.1%
|
Others
|
|
|
17.2%
|
|
19.8%
|
|
17.4%
|
|
18.9%
|
Total
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Growth YoY (%)
|
|
|
41%
|
|
39%
|
|
56%
|
|
54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Strategy Analytics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The full report, Global Smartwatch Vendor Market Share by Region: Q4
2018, is published by the Strategy Analytics Wearable Device
Ecosystems (WDE) service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y4jm7ghc.
1 Numbers are rounded.
