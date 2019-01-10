Strategy Analytics: Automotive, Enterprise, IoT and Mobility to Underpin Future Location Services Growth

Future continued growth in demand for location services will come
from the automotive industry, enterprise, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and
providers of mobility services, as the importance of location is
increasingly recognized by companies operating in these sectors,
according to Strategy Analytics’ Wireless
Media Strategies (WMS) report “Automotive,
Enterprise, IoT, and the Mobility Sector to Drive Future Location Sector
Growth.” Furthermore, in Strategy Analytics’ annual benchmark
of global location companies, Google, HERE, Mapbox and TomTom, both
Google and HERE demonstrate leadership and strong capability across most
attributes, while Mapbox and TomTom demonstrate strengths in a variety
of others.
Summary of Location Platform Benchmarking Scores: 2019
Both established and existing use-cases are set to drive future demand
for location and location services. Nitesh
Patel, Director, Strategy Analytics noted, “The need for location
continues to expand across key sectors. The number of cars sold annually
with in-built navigation is set to rise, while we see growing adoption
of location services by enterprises for a variety of uses, which include
asset tracking, fleet management, and supporting business intelligence.
Furthermore, consumer demand for easy to use on-demand services is
driving growth for mobility services, which are underpinned by location.”
Strategy Analytics’ study also assessed the strengths and weaknesses of
global location companies, Google, HERE, Mapbox and TomTom, across
characteristics including map making capabilities, strength in
automotive, map visualization, appeal to developers, and openness and
flexibility. Google and HERE lead in map-making capabilities, with
Google also leading in local search and developer reach. HERE also leads
in automotive and industry growth vision, and scored strongly in other
areas. Mapbox stands out in visualization and strongly with developers,
while TomTom is strong across multiple areas.
David
Kerr, Senior Vice President at Strategy Analytics, noted,
“Competition between location companies is fierce and continues to
intensify with the race to provide the most, high-quality, up-to-date
and accurate maps in real-time driven by trends such as autonomous
driving, growth in the number of connected devices, and growing demand
from enterprises for location intelligence. Companies which are able to
demonstrate the ability to meet the needs of companies across a variety
of verticals, while remaining open and flexible and developer friendly
will be most likely to succeed as demand for location services evolves.”
