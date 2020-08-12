Log in
Strategy Analytics: COVID-19 Impact on Enterprise and the IoT

08/12/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Pandemic opportunities and challenges for Governments, Enterprises, Software and Hardware vendors and Communication Service Providers (CSPs)

A new report from Strategy Analytics, “The Impact of COVID-19 on Enterprise and the IoT,” identifies how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted industries of all sizes across a multitude of vertical markets, identifying key challenges as businesses reopen, as well as opportunities in the IoT, especially areas such as Telehealth, Automation, Spatial Computing, Digital Twins, Supply Chains, UAVs and Robotics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005078/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new environment for citizens, companies and governments. Many businesses have pivoted to digital commerce, by expanding existing offerings and creating new lines of service, which has forced organizations to revisit and even reimagine their digital strategies to capture new marketplace opportunities and digital customer segments. At the same time, the need to protect people from the virus has created new opportunities in the IoT, including Telemedicine, wearables in the workplace, automation (supported by AI and Machine Learning), spatial computing, Digital Twins (for products and supply chains), as well as UAVs,” observed Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise and IoT Research at Strategy Analytics and author of the report.

“The scale of this pandemic has created an unprecedented situation: the rapid growth of test, track and trace has revealed a vast amount of information on people and has raised serious questions about data privacy and the lines between individual data ownership and state responsibility. Unfortunately COVID-19 has also created opportunities for malicious actors, who have used the pandemic to launch cyberattacks. Others have used track and trace confusion to steal information from individuals. Companies are also concerned that the rapid surge in remote working will lead to increased pressure from cyber-attacks and data fraud,” added Gina Luk, Principal Analyst for Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics.

The comprehensive report on the COVID-19 pandemic is available here: The Impact of COVID-19 on Enterprise and the IoT

A free Executive Summary from the report is available here: The Impact of COVID-19 on Enterprise and the IoT: An Executive Summary

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Service Name: Enterprise IoT
Service Name: Mobile Workforce


© Business Wire 2020
