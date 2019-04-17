Strategy Analytics: Global 5G Smartphone Shipments Will Reach 5 Million Units in 2019

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global
smartphone shipments will reach a modest 5 million units in 2019. Early
5G smartphone models will be expensive and available in limited volumes.
Samsung, LG and Huawei will be the early 5G smartphone leaders this
year, followed by Apple next year.
Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “We forecast global 5G
smartphone shipments will reach a modest 5 million units in 2019. Less
than 1 percent of all smartphones shipped worldwide will be 5G-enabled
this year. Global 5G smartphone shipments are tiny for now, due to
expensive device pricing, component bottlenecks, and restricted
availability of active 5G networks.”
Ville Petteri-Ukonaho, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added,
“Samsung will be the early 5G smartphone leader in the first half of
2019, due to initial launches across South Korea and the United States.
We predict LG, Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola and others will follow later in
the year, followed by Apple iPhone with its first 5G model during the
second half of 2020. The iPhone looks set to be at least a year behind
Samsung in the 5G smartphone race and Apple must be careful not to fall
too far behind.”
Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “The
short-term outlook for 5G smartphones is weak, but the long-term
opportunity remains huge. We forecast 1 billion 5G smartphones to ship
worldwide per year by 2025. The introduction of 5G networks, by carriers
like Verizon or China Mobile, opens up high-speed, ultra-low-latency
services such as 8K video, streaming games, and augmented reality for
business. The next big question for the mobile industry is how much
extra consumers are really willing to pay, if anything, for those
emerging 5G smartphones and services.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005485/en/