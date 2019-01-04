Strategy Analytics: Global Smart Display Sales to Reach 12% of Smart Speaker Market in 2019

According to an upcoming report from Strategy Analytics, worldwide
sales of smart displays, a sub segment of the wider smart speaker
market, will grow 111% in 2019 to reach 16.9 million units. The report
will forecast that more than 12 million homes will own a smart display
by the end of this year, rising to nearly 100 million homes by 2023. The
report also predicts that 46% of unit sales of smart displays in 2019
will have built-in support for Google Assistant while a further 40% will
support Amazon’s Alexa platform. Chinese platforms including Baidu’s
DuerOS will account for the majority of the remaining 14% of the market.
The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Smart Speakers and Screens
(SSS) service, Global Smart Display Forecast by Region 2014-2023,
will be published by the end of next week’s CES.
David Watkins, Director at Strategy Analytics and the report’s author
commented, “Smart displays such as Amazon’s Show, Google’s Home Hub
and Facebook’s Portal are adding further momentum to the fast-growing
smart speaker market and we expect to see plenty of booth space
dedicated to these devices at next week’s CES. Smart speakers with
embedded displays have the potential to be much more useful than their
screen-less, voice-only counterparts. The combination of voice and
visual responses is likely to provide the user with a far better
experience for certain use cases such as shopping, following recipes and
checking directions and they will also open up new use cases such as
video calling, accessing security camera feeds and TV viewing.”
“Thanks to smartphones, tablets and wearables, consumers have become
used to multimodal experiences on their devices,” added David Mercer,
Principal Analyst at Strategy Analytics. “Voice-only interfaces will
certainly have a key role to play for simple interactions such as
turning on a lightbulb or listening to music but voice on its own is not
necessarily the best input and output mechanism when it comes to more
complex tasks.”
