Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategy Analytics: Global Smartphone Shipments Declined on a Full-Year Basis for First Time Ever in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 10:48pm EST

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments fell 6 percent annually to reach 376 million units in Q4 2018. Global smartphone shipments for the whole year declined 5 percent in 2018, the smartphone industry’s first ever full-year decline. Samsung maintained first position with 18 percent global smartphone marketshare in the final quarter of 2018, ahead of Apple iPhone in second, while Huawei was a whisker behind in third place.

Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “Global smartphone shipments tumbled 6 percent annually from 400.7 million units in Q4 2017 to 376.0 million in Q4 2018. The global smartphone market has now declined for five consecutive quarters, due to longer replacement rates, a lack of wow models, and economic headwinds. Global smartphone shipments fell 5 percent from 1.51 billion in full-year 2017 to 1.43 billion in full-year 2018. This was the first time ever in history the global smartphone market has declined on a full-year basis. It is a landmark event.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Samsung shipped 69.3 million smartphones worldwide in Q4 2018, dipping 7 percent annually from 74.4 million units in Q4 2017. Samsung remains the world’s number one smartphone vendor, despite intense competition from Apple, Huawei and others across core markets of India, Europe and the US. Apple slipped 15 percent annually from 77.3 million iPhones shipped worldwide during Q4 2017 to 65.9 million in Q4 2018. The iPhone captured 18 percent global smartphone marketshare in Q4 2018, slipping from 19 percent a year ago. Apple suffered big losses in China and this dragged down its global performance. Demand for the new XR, XS and XS Max models fell below expectations.”

Woody Oh, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Huawei remains the world’s third largest smartphone vendor with 16 percent marketshare in Q4 2018. Huawei grew 35 percent and shipped a record 205.8 million smartphones globally in full-year 2018. Huawei is now just a whisker behind Apple, who shipped 206.3 million iPhones last year. Huawei is massively outgrowing the iPhone and we expect Huawei to overtake Apple on a full-year basis worldwide for the first time in 2019.”

Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “OPPO held fourth place, capturing 8 percent global smartphone marketshare in Q4 2018, up slightly from 7 percent a year ago. OPPO is expanding swiftly across Europe and Africa, in countries such as Egypt and Italy, and this is complementing its core Asia presence. Xiaomi fell 6 percent annually and shipped a lackluster 26.0 million smartphones worldwide in Q4 2018. Xiaomi held fifth position with 7 percent global marketshare during the quarter. Xiaomi’s growth crashed in the final few months of last year, due to overstocked inventory and fierce pricing competition from Chinese rivals like Huawei and Realme in key regions such as China and India. Xiaomi faces a much tougher 2019 and may struggle to maintain profits if growth continues to decline.”

Exhibit 1: Global Smartphone Vendor Shipments and Marketshare in Q4 2018 1
                 
Global Smartphone Vendor Shipments (Millions of Units)       Q4 '17     2017     Q4 '18     2018
Samsung 74.4 317.5 69.3 291.3
Apple 77.3 215.8 65.9 206.3
Huawei 41.0 153.0 60.5 205.8
Xiaomi 27.8 91.3 26.0 119.3
OPPO 29.5 118.0 31.1 116.6
Others       150.7     612.4     123.2     490.4
Total       400.7     1508.0     376.0     1429.7
 
Global Smartphone Vendor Marketshare (%)       Q4 '17     2017     Q4 '18     2018
Samsung 18.6% 21.1% 18.4% 20.4%
Apple 19.3% 14.3% 17.5% 14.4%
Huawei 10.2% 10.1% 16.1% 14.4%
Xiaomi 6.9% 6.1% 6.9% 8.3%
OPPO 7.4% 7.8% 8.3% 8.2%
Others       37.6%     40.6%     32.8%     34.3%
Total       100.0%     100.0%     100.0%     100.0%
                           
Total Growth YoY       -9%     1%     -6%     -5%
 
Source: Strategy Analytics
 

The full report, Global Smartphone Shipments Slip 6 Percent in Q4 2018, is published by the Strategy Analytics Wireless Smartphone Strategies (WSS) service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y75uhw62.

About Strategy Analytics:
Strategy Analytics is a global, independent research and consulting firm. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA, with offices in the UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India and China. Visit www.strategyanalytics.com for more information.

1 Numbers are rounded.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18aWUXI APPTEC : expects 70-86% increase in year net
AQ
12:18aBAWANG INTERNATIONAL : Int'l sees year net turn to red
AQ
12:17aApple admits high prices are a factor for flagging sales
AQ
12:16aOLEG DERIPASKA : Former Rusal Chair 'Astonished' U.S. Pushed Him Out
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aHit by sanctions, Asia's Iran crude oil imports drop to three-year low in 2018
RE
12:14aSouth Korea shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy eyes stake in rival Daewoo - source
RE
12:05aPRESS RELEASE : Pleasing 2018 business year
TE
12:05aGM halts operations at 11 Michigan plants after utility's urgent appeal
RE
12:03aSAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
3TESLA : TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
4Oil rises as Saudi Arabia cuts supply to U.S., Venezuela struggles to keep up exports
5COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Cola-Cola completes acquisition of Chi Ltd
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.