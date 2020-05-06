Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategy Analytics: Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 20 Percent to 14 Million in Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 07:54pm EDT

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global smartwatch shipments grew 20 percent annually to reach 14 million units in the first quarter of 2020. Apple Watch maintained first position with 55 percent global smartwatch marketshare, while Samsung held second place, and Garmin rose to third.

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, “Global smartwatch shipments grew 20 percent annually from 11.4 million units in Q1 2019 to 13.7 million in Q1 2020. Despite considerable headwinds from the Covid-19 scare, global demand for smartwatches continued to grow. Smartwatches are selling well through online retail channels, while many consumers have been using smartwatches to monitor their health and fitness during virus lockdown.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Apple Watch shipped 7.6 million units worldwide in Q1 2020, rising an above-average 23 percent from 6.2 million in Q1 2019. Apple’s global smartwatch marketshare has grown from 54 percent to 55 percent, its highest level for two years. Apple Watch continues to fend off strong competition from hungry rivals like Garmin and Samsung. Apple Watch owns half the worldwide smartwatch market and remains the clear industry leader.”

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Samsung shipped 1.9 million smartwatches worldwide in Q1 2020, inching up slightly from 1.7 million a year ago. Samsung’s global smartwatch marketshare has dipped from 15 percent to 14 percent during the past year. Samsung remains the world’s number two smartwatch vendor, but its growth was slowed by the coronavirus lockdown at home in South Korea and renewed competition from hungry competitors like Garmin.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Garmin returned to third position for the first time in two years and shipped 1.1 million smartwatches worldwide in Q1 2020, leaping an impressive 38 percent annually from 0.8 million in Q1 2019. Garmin has grown from 7 percent to 8 percent global smartwatch marketshare in the past year. Enhanced new models, such as the Venu with OLED color touchscreen, are proving popular with sports and fitness fans across North America and elsewhere who like to track their daily activity.”

Woody Oh, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “We expect global smartwatch shipments to slow sharply in the second quarter of 2020, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Sales in Europe and the US have inevitably been hit by virus lockdown in recent months. However, the second half of this year and beyond will see a decent rebound, as consumers worldwide steadily regain confidence and more retail stores reopen. Smartwatches continue to have excellent long-term prospects, as younger and older people will become more health-conscious in a post-virus world. Smartwatches can monitor vital health signs, such as oxygen levels, and consumers may find comfort in having a virtual health assistant strapped to their wrist.”

Exhibit 1: Global Smartwatch Vendor Shipments and Marketshare in Q1 2020 1

Global Smartwatch Vendor Shipments (Millions of Units)

Q1 '19

Q1 '20

Growth YoY (%)

Apple

6.2

7.6

22.6%

Samsung

1.7

1.9

11.8%

Garmin

0.8

1.1

37.5%

Others

2.7

3.1

14.8%

Total

11.4

13.7

20.2%

 

Global Smartwatch Vendor Marketshare (% of Total)

Q1 '19

Q1 '20

Apple

54.4%

55.5%

Samsung

14.9%

13.9%

Garmin

7.0%

8.0%

Others

23.7%

22.6%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

 

Total Growth: Year-over-Year (%)

37.7%

20.2%

 

Source: Strategy Analytics

The full report, Global Smartwatch Vendor Market Share by Region: Q1 2020, is published by the Strategy Analytics Wearable Device Ecosystems (WDE) service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yy6nsmzj.

1 Numbers are rounded.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics is a global, independent research and consulting firm. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA, with offices in the UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India and China. Visit www.strategyanalytics.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:08pFLOWER ONE : Postpones Filing Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Due to COVID-19
AQ
08:08pCVR Energy Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Cash Dividend of 40 Cents
GL
08:07pCVR PARTNERS LP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
08:06pADTRAN, INC. : Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2020 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08:03pATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION : Announces Q1 2020 Results
AQ
08:01pPHOTON CONTROL : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
08:01pOtis Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share
PR
08:01pBNK PETROLEUM INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
08:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for SUVs and Pick-Up Trucks to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:54pTRONOX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
4MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION : MAZDA MOTOR : Autoparts firm Yazaki cutting thousands of jobs in Mexico
5U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group