Strategy Analytics: Google's Emergence as Full-Stack Infotainment Provider Intensifies Competition in Navigation Market

Google’s entry into the infotainment space as a full-stack infotainment platform provider is having tectonic implications in the navigation and location-based services market as platform and data providers consider their future strategy.

The Strategy Analytics Automotive Infotainment and Telematics (AIT) service report, “2020 Navigation and Location-Based Services Market Landscape - Multi-Layered Partnerships” reviews the key players, providers and forecasts in the navigation and location-based services space.

Once reserved only for flagship luxury models and brands, navigation has now become a common and desired feature in mainstream brands and models. However, there is a wide diversity of approaches to implementation, feature sets and service tiers.

“Within the last few years, navigation has increasingly become a ‘must-have’ feature for many customers,” said Edward Sanchez, Senior Analyst for Strategy Analytics’ Global Automotive Practice. “However, there’s no one-size-fits-all formula. Different market segments and models define the feature set and attributes in each case.”

“Navigation has advanced a great deal in sophistication and features over the last decade,” said Richard Robinson, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Automotive Infotainment and Telematics service. “The challenge for OEMs going forward will be on combining the different data layers in a compelling package to the consumer. It’s not an overstatement to say Google’s emergence in this space is a game-changer and wake-up call for the segment.”

