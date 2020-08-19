Log in
Strategy Analytics: Google's Emergence as Full-Stack Infotainment Provider Intensifies Competition in Navigation Market

08/19/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

Google’s entry into the infotainment space as a full-stack infotainment platform provider is having tectonic implications in the navigation and location-based services market as platform and data providers consider their future strategy.

The Strategy Analytics Automotive Infotainment and Telematics (AIT) service report, “2020 Navigation and Location-Based Services Market Landscape - Multi-Layered Partnerships” reviews the key players, providers and forecasts in the navigation and location-based services space.

Once reserved only for flagship luxury models and brands, navigation has now become a common and desired feature in mainstream brands and models. However, there is a wide diversity of approaches to implementation, feature sets and service tiers.

“Within the last few years, navigation has increasingly become a ‘must-have’ feature for many customers,” said Edward Sanchez, Senior Analyst for Strategy Analytics’ Global Automotive Practice. “However, there’s no one-size-fits-all formula. Different market segments and models define the feature set and attributes in each case.”

“Navigation has advanced a great deal in sophistication and features over the last decade,” said Richard Robinson, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Automotive Infotainment and Telematics service. “The challenge for OEMs going forward will be on combining the different data layers in a compelling package to the consumer. It’s not an overstatement to say Google’s emergence in this space is a game-changer and wake-up call for the segment.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics Global Automotive Practice
Strategy Analytics Automotive Infotainment and Telematics


© Business Wire 2020
