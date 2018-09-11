Strategy Analytics Introduces New Wall Street Service Analyzing Mobile Companies

Today Strategy Analytics announces the AppOptix Wall Street (AWS)
program delivering consumer performance metrics on mobile applications
and designed for TMT analysts that cover social media, entertainment,
mobile communications apps and mobile industry trends. This program
delivers quarterly usage metrics such as minutes of use, engagement
percentages and data use on public and private company Android-based
apps. Through our proprietary AppOptix app and opt-in panel of users in
the United States, we capture smartphone usage metrics as our panel
members use their smartphones, providing a leading indicator of app
performance.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005702/en/
Smartphone Netflix App User Metrics (Graphic: Business Wire)
Key program highlights include:
-
Quarterly app metrics with quarter-over-quarter and same quarter prior
year comps
-
Online dashboard for quick access to app performance metrics data
-
Trend charts with quarterly, monthly, 30-day, 60-day trend data on key
mobile metrics
-
Published Research Notes on apps with AppOptix analysis of performance
and rating
Prabhat Agarwal, Director, AppOptix commented, “We are very
excited to introduce the AppOptix Wall Street program, which tracks the
use and performance of mobile apps. We believe that our mobile app
performance data is a leading indicator for how apps are performing
among consumers. Our data, which is actual usage data versus
survey-based data, is a powerful tool for gauging if mobile app
companies are delivering value and maintaining consumer engagement.”
Barry Gilbert, Vice President, added, “AWS fills a void that
complements financial metrics and offers an early indication of
potential challenges with mobile centric company performance. Having a
comprehensive understanding of how often consumers engage with their
smartphones, and how this varies by consumer segment, provide a deeper
and more useful set of metrics from which analysts can assess potential
disruption in the mobile space. AppOptix offers an unparalleled window
into that consumer activity which translates into the equivalent of a
“fly by wire” navigation for the consumer journey.”
About Strategy Analytics
Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory
services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging
technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive
electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia,
Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com.
About AppOptix (AO)
AppOptix is Strategy Analytics’ research program providing insight into
the world of the Mobile Consumer. The AppOptix platform data is captured
from the smartphones used by an opt-in panel of consumers in the U.S.,
who are selected based on their smartphone brand ownership, mobile
carrier and demographic profile. Panelists download an app onto their
device that enables AppOptix to passively observe and monitor their
mobile device use, including the apps used (minutes/day, data use,
number of sessions), their network utilization (cellular and Wi-Fi), and
where and how often their device, on a 24X7 basis in real-time. AppOptix
U.S. observes approximately 4,000 devices annually. http://sa-link.cc/AppOptix
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005702/en/