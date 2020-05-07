Strategy Analytics: Notebook Demand Shows Resilience in Face of COVID-19 Outbreak but for how Long?

The first quarter of 2020 proved to be very difficult for many industries but the notebook market escaped the worst of the initial downturn due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to Strategy Analytics’ newest report, the notebook market shrank by only -2% year-on-year in Q1 2020. Even bigger challenges lie ahead as depressed consumer demand spreads across the world in Q2, leaving top notebook vendors in a precarious situation.
Chirag Upadhyay, Senior Research Analyst added, “Notebook vendors with a heavy reliance on China for its supply chain and those which did not have high levels of inventory before the COVID-19 outbreak had most difficulty in Q1 on a global basis. From a consumer demand standpoint, the vendors which are most reliant on the Chinese domestic market experienced the biggest downturns. All of that aside, the notebook market only shrank -2% year-on-year and compared to most other consumer electronics segments, this should be considered a success in a very tough environment.”
Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “We expect that as COVID-19 spreads globally in Q2, large corporations and educational institutions will place more orders for notebooks to support work/learn-from-home initiatives around the world. As more families are stuck in their homes during quarantine orders, there are too few productivity devices for all members of a household to get their work done. Consumer demand will be soft as average people face economic hardship, but commercial demand could balance out that softness.”
Exhibit 1: Notebook Market Beat Gloomy Expectations in Q1 20201
|
Global Notebook PC Shipments by Vendor
(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)
|
|
Vendor
|
Q1 '20
|
Q1 '19
|
Quarterly Growth Y/Y
|
|
Lenovo
|
8.9
|
8.8
|
1%
|
|
HP
|
8.1
|
8.2
|
-1%
|
|
Dell
|
6.9
|
6.5
|
5%
|
|
Apple
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
-16%
|
|
Asus
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
-15%
|
|
Others
|
8.5
|
8.6
|
-1%
|
|
Totals
|
37.9
|
38.6
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global Notebook PC Market Share by Vendor
(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)
|
|
Vendor
|
Q1 '20
|
Q1 '19
|
|
Lenovo
|
23.5%
|
22.8%
|
|
HP
|
21.3%
|
21.2%
|
|
Dell
|
18.2%
|
16.9%
|
|
Apple
|
8.0%
|
9.3%
|
|
Asus
|
6.6%
|
7.6%
|
|
Others
|
22.5%
|
22.2%
|
|
Totals
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
Source: Strategy Analytics' Connected Computing Devices service
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 All figures are rounded
Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
