Strategy Analytics: Online Channels Account for Record 28 Percent of Global Smartphone Sales in 2020

07/16/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, online retail channels will account for a record 28 percent share of all smartphones sold worldwide in 2020, soaring from 24 percent in 2019. Coronavirus is having a major impact on the distribution of smartphones, with local quarantines and social distancing forcing consumers to change their shopping habits and behavior. The global virus pandemic is rewriting the rulebook of smartphone sales, as ever more businesses shift online.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005985/en/

Exhibit 1. Global Smartphone Sales by Retail Channel percentage of Total in 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Exhibit 1. Global Smartphone Sales by Retail Channel percentage of Total in 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boris Metodiev, Associate Director, at Strategy Analytics, said, “We forecast online retail channels to account for a record 28 percent of all smartphones sold worldwide in 2020, jumping from 24 percent share in 2019. Over 1 in 4 of all smartphones globally is now sold online. Smartphone buyers are turning to online shopping from the safety of their homes during the coronavirus crisis. Pure online retailers, such as Amazon of the US, Flipkart of India and JD.com of China, are among the clear winners from the worldwide shift to e-commerce for smartphone purchases. Smartphone vendor online direct sales such as Apple online store would see a solid growth in mature markets too.”

Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, added: “Among the losers will be smartphone retailers with a large number of physical stores, such as Dixons Carphone of the UK, who are seeing sales and profits crushed by the virus-led slump in footfall at shops and malls. Mobile carriers, like AT&T of the US or Telia of Sweden, will also be affected negatively, because a large chunk of their smartphone sales happen in-store and rely on face-to-face interactions with sales representatives. Mobile operators who sell smartphones may have to think the unthinkable in coming years and restructure or close many of their offline retail stores.”

About Strategy Analytics
Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics
Smartphone Strategies: Click Here


© Business Wire 2020
