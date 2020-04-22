Log in
Strategy Analytics: Positive Signs for 5G Despite COVID-19 Crisis

04/22/2020 | 08:48pm EDT

New Blog Post Highlights 5G Ecosystem Progress in Challenging Times

COVID-19 is having a significant impact on mobile operator planning in relation to 5G services in 2020. Its rapid spread continues to disrupt economies around the world, with the magnitude of the effects of this disruption likely to grow while there are no signs of any short-term solution to fixing the problem. Strategy Analytics forecasts smartphone sales will fall 21% this year, with an extension in device lifecycles impacting upgrade volumes for 5G. However, 2020 will not be a lost year for 5G and there are many positive signs both in terms of 5G growth potential and its ability to support initiatives tackling the coronavirus.

These are the conclusions from a new blog from Strategy Analytics, “Should Mobile Operators Push Back 5G Plans to 2021?” In the post, authored by Phil Kendall, Executive Director Service Provider Group, discussed:

  • Continued 5G commercial network launches since late February, most notably in Hong Kong, Japan, and Thailand, with accelerated 5G CAPEX in China and the US.
  • Recent 5G smartphone launches from Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, TCL and Samsung in the US$340 to US$500 range.
  • The positive contribution that 5G has made to the COVID-19 response in some markets, most notably in supporting connectivity for emergency healthcare facilities in China and for supporting remote education and home working in other markets.
  • The role of 5G in supporting economic recovery, with governments in China, Hungary and South Korea all looking to 5G operators to play their part in stimulating industries post-crisis.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

© Business Wire 2020
