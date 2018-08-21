Strategy Analytics: U.S. vMVPDS Add 868K Subscribers in 2Q 2018 but Overall Pay TV Subscribers Fall

Strategy Analytics’ analysis of pay TV subscriber numbers shows
vMVPDs with 868K net adds in 2Q 2018 bringing the total number of vMVPD
subscribers to 6.73M, up 119% YoY. Despite this, overall pay TV
subscribers (cable, satellite, IPTV, vMVPD) fell to 93.78M, breaking a
string of two consecutive quarters of growth, according to Strategy
Analytics’ Television & Media Strategies (TMS) report, ”U.S. Pay
TV and Video Subscriber Update - 2Q 2018,” which examines the
subscriber bases of 27 public traded and private pay TV operators,
“While the entire vMVPD segment is growing, AT&T’s DIRECTV NOW deserves
special notice,” said Michael Goodman, Director, Television & Media
Strategies, given how rapidly it has grown in a fairly short period of
time. If it continues on its current growth trajectory it will overtake
Sling TV as the largest vMVPD in early 2019.”
In comparison, 2Q 2018 was not particularly kind to legacy pay TV
providers (e.g., cable, satellite, IPTV) as they lost nearly as many
subscribers (-973K) as the prior two quarters combined (-1.16M). In 2Q
2018, total legacy pay TV subscriptions fell to 87.05M, down 3.6% YoY.
“Historically, pay TV in the U.S. has consisted of cable, satellite, and
IPTV; however, the introduction of over-the-top pay TV services,
commonly referred to as vMVPDs, necessitates a change in our thinking,"
said Goodman. “What we have commonly referred to as pay TV (cable,
satellite, and IPTV) should now be referred to as Legacy Pay TV, while
the definition of Pay TV should include vMVPDs.”
|
(in Millions)
|
|
|
2Q 2017
|
|
3Q 2017
|
|
4Q 2017
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
%
Change
YoY
|
Pay TV Subscribers
|
|
|
93.332
|
|
93.051
|
|
93.564
|
|
93.894
|
|
93.789
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legacy Pay TV
Subscribers
|
|
|
90.259
|
|
89.187
|
|
88.712
|
|
88.024
|
|
87.051
|
|
-3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cable Subscribers
|
|
|
47.421
|
|
47.092
|
|
47.025
|
|
46.778
|
|
46.347
|
|
-2.3%
|
Satellite Subscribers
|
|
|
32.326
|
|
31.771
|
|
31.488
|
|
31.115
|
|
30.637
|
|
-5.2%
|
IPTV Subscribers
|
|
|
10.511
|
|
10.323
|
|
10.198
|
|
10.130
|
|
10.066
|
|
-4.2%
|
vMVPDs Subscribers
|
|
|
3.073
|
|
3.864
|
|
4.852
|
|
5.870
|
|
6.738
|
|
119.3%
|
Sling TV
|
|
|
1.862
|
|
2.037
|
|
2.212
|
|
2.303
|
|
2.344
|
|
25.9%
|
DIRECTV NOW
|
|
|
.491
|
|
.787
|
|
1.155
|
|
1.467
|
|
1.809
|
|
268.4%
|
Hulu Live TV
|
|
|
165
|
|
.330
|
|
.495
|
|
.745
|
|
.955
|
|
478.8%
|
PlayStation Vue
|
|
|
.467
|
|
.535
|
|
.602
|
|
.670
|
|
.745
|
|
59.4%
|
YouTube TV
|
|
|
.087
|
|
.175
|
|
.262
|
|
.350
|
|
.410
|
|
368.6%
|
fuboTV
|
|
|
-----
|
|
-----
|
|
.125
|
|
.235
|
|
.325
|
|
n/a
|
Philo
|
|
|
-----
|
|
-----
|
|
-----
|
|
.100
|
|
.150
|
|
n/a
Source: Company Reports, Strategy Analytics Estimates, 2Q 2018
Subtotals
may not add up to the total due to rounding
Numbers in
Italics are based upon Strategy Analytics estimates
