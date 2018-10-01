Log in
Strategy Analytics: US & India Help Push Wireless Churn Below 3% Globally

10/01/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

Database Update Shows Wireless Churn at Lowest Level Since 2009

At 2.8% per month in Q2 2018, overall churn in the wireless industry reached its lowest level since Q1 2009, driven by continued strong performance in postpaid churn and a prepaid churn level not seen since 2007. According to a new report from Strategy Analytics, “India & US Drive Wireless Churn to Lowest Level This Decade”, content bundling, multi play, and digital self-service options have been key to improving customer loyalty in the wireless market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005595/en/

Wireless Churn, Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire).

Wireless Churn, Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire).

Please click here for the report: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/service-providers/service-providers-strategies/reports/report-detail/india-us-drive-wireless-churn-to-lowest-level-this-decade

These findings draw on data from the Strategy Analytics Wireless Operator Performance Benchmarking database, which tracks operational and financial KPIs for 259 operators which collectively account for almost 85% of the world's cellular subscriptions. India and the US have seen strong churn improvements in 2018 as a new ‘post-Jio’ landscape stabilizes in India and as T-Mobile and Sprint continue postpaid gains in the US.

Phil Kendall, Executive Director Service Provider Group, comments “Loyalty incentives, exclusives and freebies feature in many service providers’ retention strategies, though the biggest churn wins come in the area of empowering customer self-service through digital account management tools and through multi play service bundling. As service providers like Belgium’s Proximus have shown, quad play churn can be 8-10x lower than single play churn.”

Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, Director Service Provider Strategies, adds “Operators are seeing results from use of broad loyalty tools, like digital self-service or service bundling, which have value right across the service provider business. Going forward operators need to focus more on identifying which offers can successfully target the segments where a churn reduction is the most valuable using consumer research as well as predictive analytics to develop more relevancy; giving a free Netflix or Spotify subscription to a customer who will churn anyway is as pointless as giving it to a customer who shows no indication of ever churning.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com


© Business Wire 2018
