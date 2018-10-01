Strategy Analytics: US & India Help Push Wireless Churn Below 3% Globally

At 2.8% per month in Q2 2018, overall churn in the wireless industry
reached its lowest level since Q1 2009, driven by continued strong
performance in postpaid churn and a prepaid churn level not seen since
2007. According to a new report from Strategy Analytics, “India
& US Drive Wireless Churn to Lowest Level This Decade”,
content bundling, multi play, and digital self-service options have been
key to improving customer loyalty in the wireless market.
These findings draw on data from the Strategy Analytics Wireless
Operator Performance Benchmarking database, which tracks operational and
financial KPIs for 259 operators which collectively account for almost
85% of the world's cellular subscriptions. India and the US have seen
strong churn improvements in 2018 as a new ‘post-Jio’ landscape
stabilizes in India and as T-Mobile and Sprint continue postpaid gains
in the US.
Phil Kendall, Executive Director Service Provider Group, comments
“Loyalty incentives, exclusives and freebies feature in many service
providers’ retention strategies, though the biggest churn wins come in
the area of empowering customer self-service through digital account
management tools and through multi play service bundling. As service
providers like Belgium’s Proximus have shown, quad play churn can be
8-10x lower than single play churn.”
Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, Director Service Provider Strategies, adds
“Operators are seeing results from use of broad loyalty tools, like
digital self-service or service bundling, which have value right across
the service provider business. Going forward operators need to focus
more on identifying which offers can successfully target the segments
where a churn reduction is the most valuable using consumer research as
well as predictive analytics to develop more relevancy; giving a free
Netflix or Spotify subscription to a customer who will churn anyway is
as pointless as giving it to a customer who shows no indication of ever
churning.”
