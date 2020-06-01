Strategy Analytics: With standards battle settled, Qi looks at improving user experience with focus on free placement

Apple’s official adoption of the Qi inductive charging standard in 2017 settled the standards battle for inductive charging. With the industry coalescing around the WPC’s standard, the focus is now on improving the consistency and reliability of the user experience of wireless charging. Strategy Analytics’ report, “In-Car Wireless Charging 2020: Qi Grows in Sophistication, Variants” looks at technological developments, market forecasts, and complementary and potentially competing technologies.

Since its introduction in production cars in 2013, what started as a novelty feature has grown into a popular and rapidly growing market opportunity, with more smartphones than ever before supporting wireless charging. Originally offered on premium and luxury brands and models, wireless charging is now offered as an option on vehicles ranging from compacts and crossovers, to many other mainstream models.

“As with many technologies, the early iterations of wireless charging left something to be desired in terms of user experience,” said Edward Sanchez, Senior Analyst for Strategy Analytics’ Global Automotive Practice. “The OEMs and developers realize this, and are working hard to improve the reliability and consistency of the technology’s user experience.”

“Wireless charging is significant in that it’s not only a convenience feature in and of itself, but as a catalyst for other technologies such as wireless smartphone projection, like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” said Richard Robinson, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Automotive Infotainment and Telematics service.

In addition to market forecasts for wireless charging, the report also looks at the new WLC charging standard from the NFC Forum, RF charging technology, and advanced implementations of multi-coil Qi charging enabling free placement.

#SA_Automotive

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Automotive Infotainment and Telematics: Click here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005600/en/