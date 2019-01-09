Strategy: Four sectors for the future 0 01/09/2019 | 10:44am EST Send by mail :

Do you want to focus on future growth sectors? UBS suggests four themes to invest for the medium / long term. If the ageing of the population seems to be an obsolete idea, there are still niches to be exploited. In Fintech and Space too.





Among UBS's key investment convictions for 2019 are four ideas "for the very long term". These are promising themes for the distant future. The Swiss bank will not surprise anyone with the first two, which revolve around increasing life expectancy. The investment team plays the theme through the players present in the medical terminal segment and through the discretionary expenses of seniors, such as tourism and leisure or personal care.



The third theme is in the spirit of the times: fintech. UBS notes that the sector is supported by rapid urbanization, strong Millenial demand and flexible regulation. Thus it believes that the global fintech industry is at a turning point, and expects the sector's revenues to rise from $120 billion to $265 billion between 2018 and 2025.



Finally, the bank is reviving an industry that has long represented the archetype of the future: space. This time, the approach is much more pragmatic, as UBS believes that the fall in launch costs reduces barriers to entry. The market is expected to grow from $340 billion to $1 trillion over the next two decades.



As a bonus, the graph of historical and future launch costs produced by the bank:



