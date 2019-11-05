Stratejm, North America's Premier Security-As-A-Service (SECaaS) Platform Provider, Announces Partnership with CyGlass to Expand its Security Service Portfolio

LITTLETON, Mass. and ONTARIO, Canada, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyGlass Inc., a SaaS AI-driven network-centric threat detection solution, and Stratejm Inc., North America's premier provider of Security as a Service (SECaaS), announced the addition of Network Defense as a Service (NDaaS) powered by CyGlass to further strengthen their clients' cyber defenses.

With CyGlass NDaaS solution you can:

Automatically identify assets on your network and prioritize layered security zones

Receive SmartAlerts & prioritized event notifications on suspicious network activity

Gain visibility of your network threat landscape and respond quickly to malicious insiders or motivated attackers

Detect network anomalies with proven scalable AI that continuously learns while monitoring your network activity without additional hardware, software, or people

Create comprehensive reports on threats, assets, and network behavior

Cyber risk is one of the biggest challenges facing firms today. There is no industry, company, or business that is not a potential target. With CyGlass's AI-driven solution and Stratejm's Security-as-a-Service, we provide companies unmatched network protection and a powerful Managed Service offering as a competitive edge against malicious actors or insider threats.

In recent years, more than 50% of breaches were a result of "advanced cyber threats." The failure of existing security technologies to provide visibility in your network against unknown attacks and rogue assets, which continue to depend on security analysts sifting through an overwhelming volume of network data logs and alerts, has resulted in 70% of "advanced threats" going undetected.

Breaches occur daily, so relying on signatures or rule-based security products is ineffective and leaves organizations more exposed. In addition, the Security Operations Center (SOC) is inundated with false-positive alerts and has no way to identify and block the threat. You need comprehensive security services with the capability to understand your security landscape and today's evolving threats, combined with a highly skilled and trained security staff that provides 24x7x365 monitoring and support.

John Menezes, CEO at Stratejm stated, "Businesses depend on Stratejm to provide a 24x7x365 sophisticated detection and response capability and be ever vigilant against known and unknown threats. CyGlass further enhances our detection capability by providing an affordable SaaS solution for network anomaly detection."

"Threat actors can no longer hide in the network. While traditional security tools continue to serve a valuable purpose, they were not built to track and identify unusual behavior within the network. Our easy to deploy NDaaS solution contains a dashboard that can be used by security analysts, management, and even the board of directors to visualize the state of the network and the progress to identify and remediate the attacks on the business." said Ed Jackowiak, CEO of CyGlass Inc.

Company network architectures are especially vulnerable as traditional security products struggle to protect them effectively from advanced network threats. Networks are at risk of being breached unless security responses are automated by comprehensively applying AI with self-learning technologies. Companies today are already leveraging AI to provide enhanced visibility, improved productivity, and greater precision in defending their networks and assets from cyberattacks. The key to CyGlass's effective NDaaS solution lies in focusing on the most critical threats.

To survive the modern, sophisticated attacker, companies need AI to create actionable intelligence. Only then will organizations be able to keep their critical IT assets and networks secure.

ABOUT CYGLASS INC.

CyGlass Inc. is a network behavior anomaly detection solution that uses artificial intelligence to surface and prioritize unknown threats within your network. Regardless of whether on-premise, in your virtualized environment, or your cloud, CyGlass provides visibility and understanding of your network behavior as well as the behavior of your critical assets. Based on unsupervised and supervised machine learning, CyGlass uniquely leverages a layered algorithmic approach to analyze network traffic and build an illustrated story of how a threat has emerged over time. "SmartAlerts" are prioritized by confidence levels and threat scores to save your security operations-critical time in mitigating a surfaced threat.

Learn more at www.cyglass.com

ABOUT STRATEJM

Stratejm has developed North America's Premier Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) platform, enabling our enterprise customers to solve this problem in a secure, intuitive and cost-effective manner. Deployed in a ready-state, Stratejm is able to collect and process security information and events on Day 1. Time to value is maximized and the enterprise is under no obligation to purchase new hardware and software. Stratejm's SECaaS platform is the first of its kind in Canada, backed by our state-of-the-art Cyber Intelligence Center (CIC), operated 24x7x365 by certified security professionals. Stratejm's SECaaS offers customers true integration and event correlation between network and security devices while simultaneously offering a full range of network performance monitoring and reporting features.

Please visit: www.stratejm.com

