Strateq Health and Armor Focus on Optimizing Operations for Rural Hospitals

Dallas, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArmorTM, a leading global cloud security provider, will join cloud-based EHR, Strateq Health, today at the Texas Organization of Rural Community Hospitals (TORCH) conference to showcase and discuss delivering affordable, easy-to-use, secure solutions designed for rural and smaller community hospitals.

Strateq Health will exhibit its native-cloud, software-as-a-service Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Hospital Information System (HIS) to attendees. The company’s solution, StrateqEHR, leverages the cloud to cut the operational costs of hospitals grappling with the management of the ever-expanding amount of data flowing through their organizations.

“Community hospitals face immense budgetary pressures as they seek to improve patient care,” said Preston James, President of Strateq Health. “By providing our HIS solution using true cloud architecture, we reduce the infrastructure overhead and operational costs that often put a strain on the finances of smaller institutions–all without sacrificing security or availability.”

Strateq Health has a long history in the healthcare technology space, having developed Malaysia’s first total HIS system two decades ago. In 2014, Strateq Health moved to the U.S. The company’s customers are rural hospitals, balancing the challenges of improving patient outcomes with the reality of financial constraints.

The StrateqEHR system helps enhance hospital operations by offering fully integrated clinical, revenue cycle, and financial applications. It is also designed to be user-friendly, which includes making it accessible from mobile devices to ensure hospital staff can access critical health and financial records whenever needed.

Accompanying Strateq Health at the event is Armor, whose cloud-based security solutions are HITRUST CSF certified. Strateq Health uses Armor Anywhere®, Armor’s managed security-as-a-service platform, as a protective shield around its solution. Backed by a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center and a suite of powerful security controls, Armor Anywhere unifies cybersecurity across on-premises, public, private, and hybrid cloud environments to deliver swift threat detection and response.

“Armor simplifies security and takes the pain out of managing the prevention, detection and response to cyber threats impacting the healthcare industry,” said Josh Bosquez, CTO of Armor. “As healthcare organizations embrace cloud computing to reduce costs and management burdens, they need to be confident they can maintain security and compliance. Because of our relationship with Strateq Health, hospitals using their solution can rest easy.”

“Our goal is to make it easier for smaller hospitals to focus on improving patient care and operational efficiency with the knowledge that electronic health records are stored in a way that is safe, accessible and compliant,” said Preston James, President of Strateq Health. “By working with Armor, we have a wall of digital defenses built around the critical information that healthcare organizations need to succeed.”

The TORCH Annual Conference &Trade Show will be held April 10-12 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas hotel. Armor and Strateq Health will be located at Booth 26.

About Strateq Health

Strateq Health is a leading global software development and systems integrator with over 30 years’ experience, with over 600 dedicated associates located in offices and global delivery centers in the Americas and Asia Pacific. Strateq Health offers a native cloud-based, easy-to-use, comprehensive EHR and HIS that includes clinical, financial, departmental and revenue cycle solutions designed for rural and smaller community based hospitals. Strateq Health was founded with the sole purpose of simplifying the care of patients and improving hospital financial performance through the delivery of affordable advanced cloud software. To learn more, www.strateqhealth.com or sales or email sales@strateqhealth.com.

About Armor

Armor is a global cloud security company that takes the complexity out of protecting your data, whether it resides in a private, public, or hybrid cloud—or in an on-premise IT environment. We provide managed security solutions that give you a clear picture of threats facing your organization. This allows us to provide you with the people and security resources to stop attacks before they happen and react quickly and effectively when they do, keeping your data safe and compliant. Wherever you are on your cloud journey, Armor can help. We make cybersecurity simple. To learn more, visit, www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter. . Armor is a pending trademark of Armor Defense, Inc. Armor Anywhere is a U.S. registered trademark of Armor Defense, Inc.

