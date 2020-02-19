StratiFi & AdvisorPeak Partner to Help Advisors Easily Manage Entire Investment Lifecycle

StratiFi Technologies is pleased to announce a new data integration and partnership with AdvisorPeak. The seamless integration simplifies the advisor experience by embedding StratiFi's institutional-quality risk analysis technology within AdvisorPeak's leading-edge trading and rebalancing platform to optimize advisors' time and user experience.

AdvisorPeak's innovative trading and rebalancing software enables advisors to intuitively manage their client portfolios in a tax-efficient manner. Advisors will now be able to analyze risk data with StratiFi's award-winning PRISM technology directly inside AdvisorPeak. This robust integration eliminates the need for advisors to compare risk data of securities in one system while manually trading them in another system.

StratiFi's award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology uses proprietary algorithms, once only available to institutional investors, to analyze thousands of securities to quantify a portfolio's correlation, volatility, tail, and concentrated stock risk into an easily understood score. These scores, along with actionable insights, enable advisors to mitigate risk more effectively and to communicate complex risk exposures in ways anyone can understand.

"The integration of PRISM technology with AdvisorPeak's platform recognizes the interdependent relationship between portfolio management and real-time risk analysis," said Akhil Lodha, co-founder, and CEO of StratiFi Technologies. "The integration of these best-in-class systems will also enable advisors to keep pace with the increasing demands of regulators to closely monitor and archive advisor activities."

“Our partnership with StratiFi is an important part of our pledge to champion innovation in our industry. This integration puts risk analysis enhanced rebalancing & trading at advisor’s fingertips in an intuitive and streamlined format. It represents another step forward in taking AI assisted trading from whiteboard to reality,” stated Pete Giza, Chief Product Officer of AdvisorPeak.

About StratiFi Technologies

StratiFi Technologies is democratizing risk management to help financial advisors and their clients make smarter investment decisions. Its award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology enables investment advisors, family offices, and investors to define and manage risks that are often hidden, or not well understood, within their client's portfolios. By identifying, defining, and managing risks, StratiFi helps financial advisors help their clients, and also protect and grow their practices. By educating clients about the realities of markets, advisors can deepen relationships, and better help investors confront the challenges of modern markets.

StratiFi, based in San Francisco, is the recipient of the WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award for the top Compliance Technology for Financial Advisors. The company is backed by key investors who are focused on financial technology, including Cboe Global Markets, Wolverine Holdings, and leading venture capital firms, including Anthemis Group, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator.

For more information about StratiFi, or to schedule a software demo, please visit , please visit https://www.stratifi.com.

About AdvisorPeak

Located on the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry subject matter experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development of tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within the reach of all investment professionals.

For more information about AdvisorPeak, or to schedule a software demo, please visit https://www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005861/en/