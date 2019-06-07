Stratics Networks : Announces Free Disaster Communication Program

Stratics Networks, a leading provider of cloud communications and the
inventors of Ringless Voicemail and IVR Polling, today announced the
introduction of their Disaster Communication Program. This program will
offer free emergency messaging for qualified groups in life-threatening
disasters to aid in crucial relief coordination.
“Getting the right information, to the right people, at the right time
is absolutely crucial in a disaster situation. As a provider of a
technology that can aid in emergency communications and as a responsible
member of the community, we feel that we have a duty to help wherever we
can,” said Stratics’ Director of Communications, Chris Collins.
Stratics Networks has offered all of its products for free as part of
its comprehensive Disaster Communication Program, including offering its
proprietary Ringless Voicemail technology, which allows messages to be
inserted directly into a voicemail without placing a direct call.
Organizations can also choose to use Stratics Networks Voice
Broadcasting technology and Bulk SMS Delivery technology. Additionally,
Stratics has enabled government agencies and NGOs to collect mass
real-time data using PrecisePoll™, an advanced outbound IVR system,
capable of making over a hundred thousand phone calls per minute.
“Stratics Networks knows all too well what emergencies look like.
Unfortunately, we have had friends, family and colleagues in areas that
have been affected by disaster. We understand landline phones are often
the last viable communication method that remains active in a disaster,
as landlines draw their power directly through the telephone
infrastructure and not from the outside power lines. When power fails,
TVs stop working, the internet goes down and even mobile towers can
fail. Copper-based landline phones should always remain in every house
for this reason,” said Stratics Networks’ CEO.
How the Program Works
Stratics Networks is offering 250,000 free communication messages per
day, to any local, state or federal government body, or registered
not-for-profit that needs to disseminate crucial disaster-related
information.
In the event an organization needs to contact more than 250,000 people
in a single day the company will extend its services at a special, below
regular cost rate.
How to Find Out More About Free Emergency
Messaging
Local, state and federal branches of government and registered
not-for-profit disaster relief organizations that require help with
emergency messaging can contact our office and we will be happy to
provide further detailed information.
For more information on our free Disaster Communications Program,
Ringless Voicemail and for all other Stratics Networks’ Products, please
visit StraticsNetworks.com.
