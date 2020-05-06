Stratix Corporation : Looks to Close the Digital Divide with the Launch of SmartMobile Education Technology Program

The program addresses educational inequality by equipping students with essential devices and support needed for distance learning

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting K-12 school closures across the country, managed mobility provider Stratix Corporation (Stratix) has partnered with State governments, school districts and educators in launching its new SmartMobile Education Technology (SET) program designed to equip students with the technology and support they need to continue their education at-home.

School systems are now tasked with moving to distance learning, and many students may lack the appropriate technology and support systems to keep up. According to a recent survey, nearly one in five US students cannot finish homework because of a lack of access to digital necessities. With new needs facing schools nationwide, Stratix‘s 35 years of experience in enterprise mobility and extensive partner ecosystem is well equipped to address this need with states and school districts to solve this need for their students.

Stratix’s SET program enables every student to make the shift to remote classrooms. With participating districts, Stratix will prepare and ship kits to schools, districts, state agencies or directly to students in need. Each kit is ready to go “out-of-the-box”, complete with a tablet or laptop, cases and accessories. Stratix prepares the devices, verifies all devices are charged, loaded with any specific applications or programs to enable remote learning, and ready to go with WiFi or activated on a carrier network, so the moment they arrive, students can continue their learning from home.

In addition, the SET program offers a robust set of services designed to fit the needs of students and school systems including:

Help desk support for students and their guardians to troubleshoot any hardware or connectivity issues

Administration and support of the mobile device management (MDM) platform to maximize the security capabilities of every device

Device repair and maintenance services, to keep their devices working

Refresh, clean, disinfect and wipe data to ready the devices for new students, the following year.

The program helps to bridge the gap of the digital divide working in conjunction with educators, nonprofits and state bodies. Students now more than ever are in need of support, and the private and public sectors can come together to cut down on educational disparities exposed by remote learning. Stratix’s SET program can help forge a more sustainable future for our school systems and curb inequities in education.

“With Stratix’s mobile expertise and partner network, our services are a natural fit to help solve these issues impacting students across the country, said Louis Alterman, CEO of Stratix. “As schools move to remote learning, many students are left behind without access to the internet or devices. We aim to help level the playing field and aid the great efforts of foundations, school districts and local governments.”

For more information about Stratix’s SmartMobile Education Technology program please visit: https://www.stratixcorp.com/education/

About Stratix

As the largest pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages 35+ years of expertise and experience to accelerate and inspire business mobility transformation for some of the world’s most iconic brands. Their SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005161/en/