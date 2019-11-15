Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stratus Technologies to Demonstrate Edge Computing at Automation Fair 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 09:00am EST

MAYNARD, Mass. and CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing solutions, will focus on Edge Computing for the Connected Enterprise at the Rockwell Automation Automation Fair® in Chicago, IL from Nov. 20 – 21, 2019. Stratus will feature a customer session with a key Rockwell Automation end user, the City of Lima, as well as participate in an onsite technical discussion, a live ROK Studio broadcast, a live video interview with The JOURNAL, and conduct demonstrations of its Stratus ztC Edge and ftServer platforms at booth #918.

Sessions Featuring Edge Computing:

  • November 18th, 2:15 PM and November 19th, 10:30 AM – Stratus will be co-hosting a presentation, Wastewater Treatment Modernization & Digital Transformation, alongside customer and Rockwell Automation end user, City of Lima, during this year’s Process Solutions User Group (PSUG).
  • November 20th and November 21st, 11:00 AM – Stratus Director of Rockwell Automation Global Partnership, Frank Hill, will be hosting a technical session to discuss zero-touch computing at the Edge.
  • November 20th– ROK Studio will be leading a live broadcast with Stratus’ VP, Business Line Management, Jason Anderson to discuss Enterprise Innovation at the Edge. The stream will be available to view on Rockwell Automation Facebook and YouTube channels.
  • November 20th, 1:45 PM – Frank Hill will also be interviewed by Executive Editor at The JOURNAL, Theresa Houck, to find out about Stratus’s most recent news, products and wins.
  • November 20th and November 21st, All day – Within booth #918, Stratus will be presenting live demonstrations of the ztC Edge and ftServer platforms. The highly reliable and secure computing platforms ensure continuous availability for business-critical applications.  

“The Automation Fair is always a great opportunity to demonstrate the efficiency of our platforms and lend our expertise on the current and future state of Edge Computing for digital transformation,” said Jason Anderson. “With the help of trusted partners like Rockwell Automation, we’re helping customers across various industries achieve their automation and modernization goals on their journey to the Connected Enterprise.”

About Stratus Technologies
Stratus takes the complexity out of unplanned downtime no matter the environment or industry. We enable global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses in a wide range of industries, along with our growing partner and distributor network, to securely deliver information to applications at the Edge, cloud and data center so they can turn this data into actionable information – all while minimizing their operational, financial and reputational risk. We bring operations and IT together to unlock the potential of digital transformation, enabling our customers to improve the quality of life for people and communities. We’ve been protecting these business-critical environments for nearly 40 years. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies.

For more information, press only:

Michael Antonellis, Stratus Technologies (978) 461-7075, Michael.Antonellis@stratus.com  

Dominique Todd, Stratus Technologies (978) 461-7144, Dominique.Todd@stratus.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:26pCENTURYLINK, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:25pABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
02:25pDIC ASSET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:24pBOND RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - BJB
AQ
02:24pCerberus Acquires Off Lease Only
BU
02:22pHEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:22pELKEM AS : A - Minutes from the extraordinary general meeting 15 November 2019
AQ
02:21pMemfault Emerges from Stealth, Announces $2.5M Funding Led by Uncork Capital and Launch of the First Cloud-Based Monitoring Solution for Hardware Devices
GL
02:19pJOHN BRUNO : Former Apple chip executives found company to take on Intel, AMD
RE
02:19pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Extraordinary Opportunity to Experience the World's 6G Hotspot Followed by the World's First Open 5G Cyber Security Hackathon in Oulu, Finland
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
5ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group