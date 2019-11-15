Stratus Technologies to Demonstrate Edge Computing at Automation Fair 2019

MAYNARD, Mass. and CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing solutions, will focus on Edge Computing for the Connected Enterprise at the Rockwell Automation Automation Fair ® in Chicago, IL from Nov. 20 – 21, 2019. Stratus will feature a customer session with a key Rockwell Automation end user, the City of Lima, as well as participate in an onsite technical discussion, a live ROK Studio broadcast, a live video interview with The JOURNAL , and conduct demonstrations of its Stratus ztC Edge and ftServer platforms at booth #918.

Sessions Featuring Edge Computing:

November 18 th , 2:15 PM and November 19 th , 10:30 AM – Stratus will be co-hosting a presentation, Wastewater Treatment Modernization & Digital Transformation, alongside customer and Rockwell Automation end user, City of Lima, during this year’s Process Solutions User Group (PSUG).

– Stratus will be co-hosting a presentation, Wastewater Treatment Modernization & Digital Transformation, alongside customer and Rockwell Automation end user, City of Lima, during this year’s Process Solutions User Group (PSUG). November 20 th and November 21 st , 11:00 AM – Stratus Director of Rockwell Automation Global Partnership, Frank Hill, will be hosting a technical session to discuss zero-touch computing at the Edge.

– Stratus Director of Rockwell Automation Global Partnership, Frank Hill, will be hosting a technical session to discuss zero-touch computing at the Edge. November 20 th – ROK Studio will be leading a live broadcast with Stratus’ VP, Business Line Management, Jason Anderson to discuss Enterprise Innovation at the Edge. The stream will be available to view on Rockwell Automation Facebook and YouTube channels.

– ROK Studio will be leading a live broadcast with Stratus’ VP, Business Line Management, Jason Anderson to discuss Enterprise Innovation at the Edge. The stream will be available to view on Rockwell Automation Facebook and YouTube channels. November 20 th , 1:45 PM – Frank Hill will also be interviewed by Executive Editor at The JOURNAL, Theresa Houck, to find out about Stratus’s most recent news, products and wins.

– Frank Hill will also be interviewed by Executive Editor at The JOURNAL, Theresa Houck, to find out about Stratus’s most recent news, products and wins. November 20th and November 21st, All day – Within booth #918, Stratus will be presenting live demonstrations of the ztC Edge and ftServer platforms. The highly reliable and secure computing platforms ensure continuous availability for business-critical applications.

“The Automation Fair is always a great opportunity to demonstrate the efficiency of our platforms and lend our expertise on the current and future state of Edge Computing for digital transformation,” said Jason Anderson. “With the help of trusted partners like Rockwell Automation, we’re helping customers across various industries achieve their automation and modernization goals on their journey to the Connected Enterprise.”

About Stratus Technologies

Stratus takes the complexity out of unplanned downtime no matter the environment or industry. We enable global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses in a wide range of industries, along with our growing partner and distributor network, to securely deliver information to applications at the Edge, cloud and data center so they can turn this data into actionable information – all while minimizing their operational, financial and reputational risk. We bring operations and IT together to unlock the potential of digital transformation, enabling our customers to improve the quality of life for people and communities. We’ve been protecting these business-critical environments for nearly 40 years. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies.



