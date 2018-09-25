Strayer University Opens Montgomery Campus

The third Alabama campus boasts a new model that provides students with support resources, space to collaborate with peers and faculty

Strayer University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the opening of its third campus in Alabama, which sits in the heart of Montgomery. Classes will start on October 1.

The campus, located at 79 Commerce Street, Suite C, will serve working adults and will utilize a new, leaner classroom model – providing students with more space to collaborate and meet with peers and faculty outside the classroom, while continuing to offer on-site support resources. Strayer University offers degrees ranging from associate’s and bachelor’s, to master’s and MBAs. The school also boasts a range of subjects – from IT to business – as well as learning options, including both online and in-person instruction.

“Whether someone is eager to finish their bachelor’s degree or is hoping to get a master’s degree to advance their career, Strayer has a program that can meet them where they are,” said Brian Jones, president of Strayer University. “We’re excited to add the Montgomery campus to the Strayer family and to offer the local community access to a quality, affordable education.”

Beginning January 2019, Montgomery students will be able to take Strayer’s path breaking Foundations of Success course on-campus, which will help empower students with the fundamental knowledge, skills, and strategies necessary to successfully meet the challenges of college, life, and careers. By linking self-analysis, critical and creative thinking, and writing and discussion, students will develop unique perspectives on academic, professional, and life success. Also in 2019, students will be able to take advantage of an 11-week course featuring Queen Latifah that will focus on building two essential traits for success in any industry: confidence and perseverance.

Strayer University has two other campuses in Alabama, located in Huntsville and Birmingham, and more than 70 campuses nationwide.

About Strayer University: Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice. Strayer University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, 3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19104 (267-284-5000, www.msche.org). The Commission is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. For more information, visit www.strayer.edu.

