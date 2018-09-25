Strayer University Opens Montgomery Campus

Strayer University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate
the opening of its third campus in Alabama, which sits in the heart of
Montgomery. Classes will start on October 1.
The campus, located at 79 Commerce Street, Suite C, will serve working
adults and will utilize a new, leaner classroom model – providing
students with more space to collaborate and meet with peers and faculty
outside the classroom, while continuing to offer on-site support
resources. Strayer University offers degrees ranging from associate’s
and bachelor’s, to master’s and MBAs. The school also boasts a range of
subjects – from IT to business – as well as learning options, including
both online and in-person instruction.
“Whether someone is eager to finish their bachelor’s degree or is hoping
to get a master’s degree to advance their career, Strayer has a program
that can meet them where they are,” said Brian Jones, president of
Strayer University. “We’re excited to add the Montgomery campus to the
Strayer family and to offer the local community access to a quality,
affordable education.”
Beginning January 2019, Montgomery students will be able to take
Strayer’s path breaking Foundations of Success course on-campus, which
will help empower students with the fundamental knowledge, skills, and
strategies necessary to successfully meet the challenges of college,
life, and careers. By linking self-analysis, critical and creative
thinking, and writing and discussion, students will develop unique
perspectives on academic, professional, and life success. Also in 2019,
students will be able to take advantage of an 11-week course featuring
Queen Latifah that will focus on building two essential traits for
success in any industry: confidence and perseverance.
Strayer University has two other campuses in Alabama, located in
Huntsville and Birmingham, and more than 70 campuses nationwide.
About Strayer University: Founded in 1892, Strayer University is
an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers
undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration,
accounting, information technology, education, health services
administration, public administration, and criminal justice. Strayer
University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher
Education, 3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19104 (267-284-5000, www.msche.org).
The Commission is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by
the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education
Accreditation. For more information, visit www.strayer.edu.
