Stream : Shares Pivotal Company Announcements at Connect 2018

The direct selling company held an energizing, team-building event in five U.S. cities

Stream, a leading direct selling company and provider of energy and connected life services, is kicking off the fourth quarter of 2018 by unveiling a host of new money-saving energy plans, expanding its commercial energy services and offering its network of Independent Associates an array of new business opportunities. Stream made the big announcements at Connect 2018, which also marked the official return of Stream’s founder, Rob Snyder, to the event stage.

Connect, held September 29th in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Columbus, was a one-day training, recognition and team-building event to inspire the company’s salesforce of Independent Associates to continue developing their businesses through the end of the year and continue to drive their success through Stream’s next large event, Ignition 2019.

During his address, Snyder shared heartfelt remarks about his belief and support of the Associate community, as well as his vision for the return of Stream’s founding culture. He recounted the company’s “Four Mantras,” or core values, and urged Associates to embrace and honor them as they build their businesses.

“I recommend with all my heart that you forget yourself, that you get lost in others,” Snyder said. “Because it is in that act, getting lost in helping them solve problems and achieve their success, that you will find a reward greater than any check you receive from Stream.”

He continued by promising that Stream would do whatever it can to help Associates succeed in their businesses, helping to changing their lives and realize their dreams.

Throughout the day, Stream’s corporate leadership also shared critical announcements that would bolster Associates’ success, including the rollout of new fixed-rate, long-term energy plans in Texas, Georgia, the Northeast and the Midwest.

The offers were created to combat high energy costs in Texas and unpredictable market trends across the country. “These are simple plans with simple terms that deliver high-value energy solutions to our customers,” said Stream Chief Executive Officer Bouncer Schiro.

Specifically, the 30-month fixed-rate plan in Texas will provide customers with long-term price certainty in the face of rising energy costs at rates well below incumbent pricing in many markets across the state.

Stream also announced the expansion of its commercial energy services to three new states: Ohio, Illinois and Delaware.

Other announcements included the reveal of an upcoming incentive trip for Stream’s top performers to Grand Cayman, new earning opportunities and promotions, and the reopening of registration for the company’s next major event, Ignition 2019.

“The theme for Ignition 2019 is ‘Lead the Charge,’ and we used Connect as an opportunity to call on Associates to do just that to finish out the year,” explained Stream Chief Sales Officer Steve Fisher. “We’re giving Associates the tools they need to become leaders so they can develop other leaders within their teams. Doing that will drive results for their businesses through 2018 and all the way through Ignition.”

“With everything we shared at Connect, I can’t wait to see our Associates take immediate action and leverage these opportunities,” said Fisher. “We’ve set them up for success and now we are going to finish 2018 with a bang!”

About Stream

Stream (Stream Energy) is a leading direct selling company and provider of energy and connected life services. Founded in 2005, the Dallas-based company’s innovative use of direct selling revolutionized the energy industry, generating more than $8 billion in lifetime revenue in 12 years and transforming it into one of the largest direct selling companies in the global energy market.

Stream Services (Energy Services, Wireless Services, Protective Services, and Home Services) work seamlessly together to fit customers’ on-the-go lifestyles, keeping them connected, wherever they are. Energy Services are currently available in Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., New York, Illinois, Delaware and Ohio. All of Stream’s other services are available nationwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005157/en/