Stream : Shares Pivotal Company Announcements at Connect 2018

Stream,
a leading direct selling company and provider of energy and connected
life services, is kicking off the fourth quarter of 2018 by unveiling a
host of new money-saving energy plans, expanding its commercial energy
services and offering its network of Independent Associates an array of
new business opportunities. Stream made the big announcements at Connect
2018, which also marked the official return of Stream’s founder, Rob
Snyder, to the event stage.
Connect, held September 29th in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta,
Philadelphia and Columbus, was a one-day training, recognition and
team-building event to inspire the company’s salesforce of Independent
Associates to continue developing their businesses through the end of
the year and continue to drive their success through Stream’s next large
event, Ignition 2019.
During his address, Snyder shared heartfelt remarks about his belief and
support of the Associate community, as well as his vision for the return
of Stream’s founding culture. He recounted the company’s “Four Mantras,”
or core values, and urged Associates to embrace and honor them as they
build their businesses.
“I recommend with all my heart that you forget yourself, that you get
lost in others,” Snyder said. “Because it is in that act, getting lost
in helping them solve problems and achieve their success, that you will
find a reward greater than any check you receive from Stream.”
He continued by promising that Stream would do whatever it can to help
Associates succeed in their businesses, helping to changing their lives
and realize their dreams.
Throughout the day, Stream’s corporate leadership also shared critical
announcements that would bolster Associates’ success, including the
rollout of new fixed-rate, long-term energy plans in Texas, Georgia, the
Northeast and the Midwest.
The offers were created to combat high energy costs in Texas and
unpredictable market trends across the country. “These are simple plans
with simple terms that deliver high-value energy solutions to our
customers,” said Stream Chief Executive Officer Bouncer Schiro.
Specifically, the 30-month fixed-rate plan in Texas will provide
customers with long-term price certainty in the face of rising energy
costs at rates well below incumbent pricing in many markets across the
state.
Stream also announced the expansion of its commercial energy services to
three new states: Ohio, Illinois and Delaware.
Other announcements included the reveal of an upcoming incentive trip
for Stream’s top performers to Grand Cayman, new earning opportunities
and promotions, and the reopening of registration for the company’s next
major event, Ignition 2019.
“The theme for Ignition 2019 is ‘Lead the Charge,’ and we used Connect
as an opportunity to call on Associates to do just that to finish out
the year,” explained Stream Chief Sales Officer Steve Fisher. “We’re
giving Associates the tools they need to become leaders so they can
develop other leaders within their teams. Doing that will drive results
for their businesses through 2018 and all the way through Ignition.”
“With everything we shared at Connect, I can’t wait to see our
Associates take immediate action and leverage these opportunities,” said
Fisher. “We’ve set them up for success and now we are going to finish
2018 with a bang!”
About Stream
Stream (Stream Energy) is a leading direct selling company and provider
of energy and connected life services. Founded in 2005, the Dallas-based
company’s innovative use of direct selling revolutionized the energy
industry, generating more than $8 billion in lifetime revenue in 12
years and transforming it into one of the largest direct selling
companies in the global energy market.
Stream Services (Energy
Services, Wireless
Services, Protective
Services, and Home
Services) work seamlessly together to fit customers’ on-the-go
lifestyles, keeping them connected, wherever they are. Energy Services
are currently available in Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New
Jersey, Washington, D.C., New York, Illinois, Delaware and Ohio. All of
Stream’s other services are available nationwide.
To learn more about Stream, visit MyStream.com
and connect with Stream on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube
and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005157/en/