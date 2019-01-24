StreamElements : Raises $11.3M Series A to Expand Live Video Creation Platform for Global Content Creators and Brands

StreamElements,
the fastest growing production platform for live-streaming, used by more
than 200,000 live channels on Twitch and YouTube Live, today announced
it has raised $11.3 million in Series A funding led by Pitango VC and
previous investors State of Mind Ventures, Rainfall VC, Samsung Next and
others. The new funding comes on the heels of a year of tremendous
growth for StreamElements, in which the company grew its user base by
more than 600%. Donations to streamers grew to $15M and $1M delivered
through brand partnerships. Based on the company’s current growth
trajectory, StreamElements expects creator revenue to exceed $40M in
2019 alone. By the end of 2019, StreamElements predicts that it will
become the dominant streamer production platform on Twitch.
The company’s growth is due to its unique position in the industry as
the best full-stack solution built to address the key components of
helping streamers earn fame and fortune:
-
Professional Production: Beautiful themes and overlays,
customizable alerts, loyalty programs, tipping mechanisms, and Chat
Bot community engagement, managed in the cloud, reducing setup time
and adding flexibility and reliability for remote streaming.
-
Multi-Channel Monetization: Revenue maximizing tipping, custom
merchandising and brand partnerships, all with a dedicated brand sales
and service team to provide content creators an opportunity to work
with global brands for engaging influencer marketing campaigns.
-
Legendary Service: Responsive, hands-on VIP support that
provides streamers with personal, 24/7 support mechanisms, setup
assistance, and direct connections with the StreamElements support
team.
“Since our launch 18 months ago we proved that a full stack production
and revenue generation platform is what live-streaming and e-sports
really needs,” said Doron Nir, CEO of StreamElements. “This new funding
round shows what people in our industry already know - this is the next
frontier for online media. Its growing faster than anything we’ve seen,
and the level of passion of the audience is unparalleled to anything
else video entertainment has to offer.”
Or Perry, Co-Founder and Chief Streamer Officer added, “Live video
content creators are some of the hardest working people in showbiz. They
have massive audiences, huge followings, yet they make less than 20% of
their true revenue potential. We are here to close this gap and help
these talented creators materialize their full potential with our
extraordinary level of service and the best production tools on the
market.”
StreamElements and its creator community partnered on successful
marketing campaigns with companies like Red Bull, Sennheiser, Warner
Brothers, Trojan, 7-11 and more. With this new funding, StreamElements
is growing its global Brand Partnership team and is announcing the hire
of Scott Clark as SVP, Head of Brand Partnership. Mr. Clark has more
than 20 years of digital media experience, most recently leading North
American sales and brand partnerships at Innovid, a leading video ad
technology company.
“Brands are struggling to reach Millennials and Gen Z consumers through
traditional advertising. This group represents major buying power and
cultural authority, yet ad blocking is high, cable subscriptions are
low, and media is extremely fragmented. Live streaming content,
particularly in gaming and eSports, is fast becoming the entertainment
vehicle of choice. By partnering with live streamers and their
communities, brands see tremendous value and impact, well beyond that of
traditional digital media and influencer marketing,” said Mr. Clark.
As a technology and service platform that is central to live streaming,
StreamElements provides valuable marketing tools for the ecosystem at
large. Brands, talent agencies, publishers, eSports teams, and
influencer marketing firms can all benefit from these centralized
solutions.
-
Technology - Through its core production stack, StreamElements
deploys and integrates brand assets, at scale, natively into the
stream, the chat, and can directly measure community reach, response
and impact.
-
Reach - Representing 100k+ channels and 325mm+ views per month,
StreamElements can identify talent trends, brand fit, and apply
campaigns across a vast range of creators from mega stars down through
the mid and long tail.
-
Ad Formats - In addition to live reads and co-viewing
experiences, StreamElements offers integrated formats such as Themes,
Overlays, Chat Integrations, Polls, Custom Alerts, and Mini-Games that
are native to the experience, 100% viewable, unblockable, with long
screen time and high share of voice.
-
Measurement - StreamElements has unique access to collect
streaming data, views, viewership, location, sentiment, click tracking
and more, enabling real time optimization and robust reporting and
measurement.
-
Service - Known for its legendary service, StreamElements
provides full in-house creative services as well as campaign and
account management, providing a true end-to-end solution for all
facets of campaigns and sponsorships.
“As influencer marketing continues to be a key strategic pillar for our
clients – we are always looking to find new and effective ways to engage
communities and drive business results. StreamElements provides an
innovative end-to-end solution that allows us to interact with our
communities in a meaningful way at scale,” Keith Bishop, Vice President
– Media, Liquid Advertising.
Mr. Clark added, “The live streaming ecosystem on Twitch, YouTube and
other channels is experiencing massive growth in audience, time spent,
and content. Brands need to expand the scope of their influencer
marketing initiatives to explore integrated sponsorships and advertising
options with this community. StreamElements provides the
standardization, service, scalable deployment, and accountability that
brands and industry partners should expect.”
For more information on StreamElements and its services please visit www.streamelements.com.
About StreamElements:
StreamElements is the fastest growing platform for live stream
production, monetization and audience engagement, offering a full
production-technology and business stack with legendary customer
support. The platform already serves over 200K Monthly-active-channels
on Twitch and YouTube, serving more than 15 million viewers who watch
over 12 billion minutes each month. Some of the world’s top streamers,
including Shroud, TimTheTatMan, SodaPoppin and Casey Neistat use
StreamElements to enhance their live stream capabilities. Leading
consumer brands such as Red Bull, Razer, AMD, NVIDIA and more also trust
StreamElements to power their Twitch channels. The company was founded
in 2017 by Or Perry, Doron Nir and Gil Hirsch and has offices in Silicon
Valley and Tel Aviv.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005580/en/