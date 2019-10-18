StreamSets Ranks Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Bay Area by San Francisco Business Times

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreamSets®, provider of the industry’s first DataOps platform, announced today that it has been ranked No. 2 by the San Francisco Business Times on its annual list of “Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area.” The list is an exclusive ranking of the region’s fastest-growing private companies and represents one of the most important segments of the local economy. The winners and rankings were unveiled at an awards gala on October 17, 2019 at the San Francisco Four Seasons Hotel.



Companies on the list are ranked by percentage of revenue growth increase between 2016 and 2018. Those on this year’s list logged between 28% and 1,983.7% growth. In order to be considered, the companies must also have had at least $200,000 in revenue in 2016 and must be privately held and headquartered in the counties covered by the Business Times: San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Marin.

“Our region is renowned as a hub for innovation and as an ecosystem that fosters growth companies,” said Mary Huss, publisher of the San Francisco Business Times. “StreamSets — along with all of the companies on the list — deserves special recognition because it fuels our regional economy.”

With its DataOps platform, StreamSets modernizes data integration so that today’s data-driven enterprises can make the most out of high-volume, high-velocity and ever-changing data. Recently, StreamSets introduced a new cloud service offering, added new functionality to its platform and launched the industry’s first DataOps Summit. Altogether, these accomplishments have fueled tremendous growth in the company’s customer base and revenue.

“We’re honored to have been ranked among some of the brightest stars in the Bay Area,” said Girish Pancha, CEO and co-founder, StreamSets. “This recognition is a result of our world-class employees and our steadfast commitment to modernizing data integration so our customers can go faster and with confidence in their data analytics initiatives.”

About DataOps

Analytics has modernized in our always-on, always-changing world. How you deliver data to drive analytics has to modernize, too. DataOps is a set of practices and technologies that operationalizes data management and integration to ensure resiliency and agility despite ceaseless change. It combines the DevOps principles of continuous delivery with the ability to tame data drift (unexpected and undocumented changes to data). By embedding these principles, DataOps makes it possible to deliver the continuous data needed to drive modern analytics and digital transformation.

About StreamSets

StreamSets built the industry’s first multi-cloud DataOps platform for modern data integration, helping enterprises to continuously flow big, streaming and traditional data to their data science and data analytics applications. The platform uniquely handles data drift, those frequent and unexpected changes to upstream data that break pipelines and damage data integrity. The StreamSets DataOps Platform allows for execution of any-to-any pipelines, ETL processing and machine learning with a cloud-native operations portal for the continuous automation and monitoring of complex multi-pipeline topologies.

Founded in 2014, StreamSets is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Battery Ventures, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Accel Partners. For more information, visit www.streamsets.com .

StreamSets and the StreamSets Logo are the registered trademarks of StreamSets, Inc. All other marks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About San Francisco Business Times

The San Francisco Business Times is the #1 print and online source for Bay Area business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the Business Times arrives with an in-depth lineup of breaking local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, biotech, hospitality, real estate and banking, the Business Times covers the most relevant and timely topics for the Bay Area business community. SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com takes the Business Times brand known for its insight, analysis and high journalistic standards and extends it to the Internet. Thousands of established and up and coming executives visit SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com every day looking for the information they need to do Business in the Bay Area.