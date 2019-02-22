Streaming Summit at NAB Show to Focus on Monetization and Technology

NAB
Show, in association with Streaming Summit Conference Chairman Dan
Rayburn, will again produce the two-day event with a focus on the OTT
video industry. The Streaming
Summit will take place April 8-9 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas
Convention Center. A new dedicated website has been launched at nabstreamingsummit.com
and includes details on the call for speakers submission process.
The event will feature nearly 100 speakers across two tracks. Technical
topics to be addressed include the transcoding, packaging, monetization
and playback of live and on-demand video, including how to deliver the
best viewing experience. Attendees will also learn how to capitalize on
direct-to-consumer offerings and how some of the largest companies in
the world are monetizing their video libraries via advertising,
subscription and other monetization strategies.
“The Streaming Summit is a critical component in NAB Show’s continued
focus on the business, technology and content powering the phenomenal
growth of OTT video and streaming,” said NAB Executive Vice President of
Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. ”This one-of-a-kind
summit is an opportunity for attendees to hear from key influencers in
the business.”
The Streaming Summit will also feature nearly a dozen fireside chats
with key executives in the online video market, including Amazon,
Google, Facebook, Comcast, Hulu and many other leading OTT platforms.
Program details are available at nabstreamingsummit.com,
and speaking proposals are now being accepted. For inquiries, please
contact Dan Rayburn at (917) 523-4562 or email dan@danrayburn.com.
FREE NAB Show press registration is available here.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's
largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence
of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees
from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate
marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and
fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption,
across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where
global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting
ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy
association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and
television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs.
Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to
best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new
opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005342/en/