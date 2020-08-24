Streaming Video Alliance : Launches STREAMup 2020 Series

Virtual West Coast Meetup Kicks Off Series Highlighting Best Practices in Device Fragmentation for Streaming Video

The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, will be hosting the Alliance’s first virtual meetup, West Coast STREAMup 2020, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:30pm to 6:00pm PDT. Timed for the streaming community on the West Coast, but open to all, this event will be held online, and is sponsored by member companies Adobe, CenturyLink, DataZoom, and Harmonic. The event is open to both members and non-members and includes several technical presentations followed by trivia and a virtual social gathering.

“Each meetup will focus on a different industry topic, with this week’s event addressing device fragmentation. In addition, the theme for our first series of meetups is ‘Virtually Together’ and since we can’t be physically together in the same room, we’re making the most of technology to bring attendees an engaging and educational experience,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. “We will be using an interactive 8-bit virtual environment for the social gathering where people can wander around to explore different conversations.”

The meetup agenda includes several presentations by streaming video experts, including:

Dan Sparacio, Video Engineering Manager at ViacomCBS – his talk will examine the challenges of getting HTML5 video playback across SmartTV and game console platforms.

– his talk will examine the challenges of getting HTML5 video playback across SmartTV and game console platforms. Zachary Cava, Video Platform Architect at Hulu – his presentation will examine the challenges and pitfalls of audio/video feature detection and usage across devices in the streaming video ecosystem.

For more information on West Coast STREAMup 2020: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/meetup/west-coast-2020-meetup/

The Alliance’s next virtual meetup will be the East Coast STREAMup 2020 and will take place in September.

Q3/Q4 2020 Member Meeting: Cyberspace Redux

The Alliance’s third and final member meeting of the year is scheduled for October 12 - 15, 2020. The meeting will take place online and will follow a similar format to the Q2 virtual event. Registration will open on September 1, 2020: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/meeting/q3-q4-2020-cyberspace-redux-october-12-13-14-15/

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Allt, Anevia, ATEME, Broadpeak, CBC, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, Commscope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, DidjaTV, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Espial Group, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, Hellastorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Kioxa, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Nagra, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Peer5, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Stackpath, Streaming Global, Synamedia, TAG Video Systems, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, Touchstream, Vecima Networks, Verimatrix, Veriskope, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies that include Walt Disney Television, FandangoNow, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005566/en/