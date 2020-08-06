Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Streamline Expands Its Pennsylvania Client Base and Welcomes Tiffany Griffiths, Psy.D. & Associates to the SmartCare User Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Tiffany Griffiths, Psy.D. & Associates and Streamline have formalized an agreement to provide SmartCare as the agency’s next electronic health record (EHR) solution. A replacement system was necessary to help improve billing efficiencies and maximize revenue collections for services rendered. With SmartCare’s integrated software, clean billing claims will run through the revenue cycle greatly reducing the amount of manual intervention required.

“We were so pleased with the demonstrations on both the clinical and billing end as compared to our current system that it didn’t take very long to determine that Streamline Healthcare Solutions was the right system for us. We are excited to move forward with implementation and are looking forward to a successful partnership,” said Dr. Tiffany Griffiths, CEO/ President, Tiffany Griffiths, Psy.D. & Associates, Inc.

“We are excited to welcome Tiffany Griffiths to our growing list of Pennsylvania partners. SmartCare was developed from the ground up to help automate processes, and provide transparent detail on outstanding items to be completed. The efficiencies gained will offer Tiffany Griffiths billing team more time to concentrate on outstanding accounts receivables and positively impact their bottom line,” said Javed Husain, Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About Tiffany Griffiths, Psy.D. & Associates, Inc. Tiffany Griffiths, Psy.D. & Associates, provides integrated and evidence-based psychological, counseling, assessment, and wellness services for individuals, families, and groups. They believe in a holistic approach to the wellness of mind, body, and spirit. Their experienced and skilled clinical staff work with children, adolescents, adults and older adults. Their psychiatric Nurse Practitioner provides evaluations, medication management, as well as GeneSight testing for patients of all ages. They operate out of 5 locations in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre area and are currently looking to further expansion.

https://www.drtiffanygriffiths.com/

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aNIELSEN : New Study Reveals Latinos Are Transforming Cultural Connections During COVID-19
PR
10:21aGLOBAL SHIP LEASE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:21aPREMIER MITON GROUP PLC : - Form 8.3 - Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc
PR
10:21aSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Pricing Dashboards – Fast Access to Global Fixed Broadband Pricing, Including Constantly Evolving Time Series
BU
10:20aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
10:19aViacomCBS beats estimates for revenue, profit on streaming boost
RE
10:19aPress Release on Market Developments (2020-41)
PU
10:19aDAKTRONICS : Automation Arts and Daktronics Build Partnership With Multiple Recent Projects
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
4SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : maakt resultaten tweede kwartaal en eerste jaarhelft 2020 bekend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group