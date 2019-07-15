Streamline Health : Large Multi-State Healthcare Provider Signs New Contract For Streamline Health® eValuator™

Newest Client to Use Inpatient and Outpatient Automated Coding Analysis Solution to Improve Acute Care Coding Compliance and Revenue Integrity

Atlanta, GA - July 15, 2019 - Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced it signed a contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™ with a large multi-state healthcare provider. The client will use eValuator's cloud-based automated pre- or post-bill coding analysis technology for inpatient and outpatient billing to help improve its coding compliance and revenue integrity.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve healthcare providers' financial performance by moving mid-to-late revenue cycle interventions upstream, optimizing coding accuracy for every patient encounter prior to bill submission. By improving coding accuracy before billing, providers can reduce lost revenue, mitigate overbill risk, and reduce denials and days in A/R. This enables providers to turn unpredictable revenue cycles into dynamic revenue streams. In addition, providers can leverage eValuator's capabilities to improve the efficiency of post-bill audits by focusing only on those records with the greatest financial impact or propensity to be less than 100% accurate.

'We are pleased to work with this very large and highly regarded health system. The scalability of our eValuator technology and the benefits it provides for both pre- and post-billing analysis will aid in the organization's efforts in the area of compliance and the impact of their current post-bill audit procedures,' stated David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. 'We look forward to delivering the many benefits that our cloud-based eValuator technology provides healthcare organizations from acute care to clinics to physician practices.'

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge - producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Disclosure Regarding Client Relationships

This announcement may contain statements regarding the availability and sale of solution offerings from Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Readers should understand that inherent risks in contractual relationships, such as changes in duration, scope or volume and similar unanticipated events, may come into play, and readers are cautioned to consider such factors in any reliance on these statements.