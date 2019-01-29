Streamline Health : R) Announces Wyche T. (“Tee”) Green, III As New Chairman Of The Board

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 /Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced that the Board of Directors ( the 'Board') has named Mr. Wyche T. ('Tee') Green, III as Chairman effective immediately. Mr. Green first joined the Board as a Director in August 2018. Jon Phillips, Streamline Health's former Chairman of the Board, will remain on the Board as a Director.

'Tee's experience in the healthcare industry and his success as the CEO of Greenway Health strengthens the depth of expertise on the Streamline Health Board,' stated David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. 'Tee has already provided great insight and leadership during his tenure on the Board and we are delighted he is taking on the role of Chairman.'

'I've known Tee for a long time and appreciate his knowledge of our industry and keen focus on revenue growth,' stated Jon Phillips, former Chairman of the Board, Streamline Health. 'I know Tee will work hand in hand with David and the management team to deliver value to clients and generate incremental revenue growth. I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve the Streamline shareholders as Chairman, and I look forward to continuing to support Streamline Health as a Director.'

Mr. Green, 46, is the former Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, as well as co-founder, of Greenway Health, LLC, (formerly Greenway Medical Technologies, Inc.), an electronic health record and practice management company based in Carrollton, Georgia. Mr. Green served in leadership roles at Greenway since 1998 and was responsible for leading the Company's strategic direction while managing the sales, marketing and business development teams. Currently he is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 121G, LLC, an investment company that he founded in 2013.

At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders Mr. Sides thanked departing Chairman Jon Phillips for his service, stating: 'On behalf of the entire Board I thank Jon for his many contributions to Streamline Health over the years and we are pleased he's staying on as a Director.'

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge-- producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

(404) 229-4242

randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

SOURCE: Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.