Streamline Health : R) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Revenues Of $4.8 Million; ($0.6 Million) Net Loss; Adjusted EBITDA Of $0.2 Million

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2019, which ended July 31, 2019.

Revenues for the three-month period ended July 31, 2019 decreased approximately 9% to $4.8 million over the July 31, 2018 quarter revenue of $5.3 million. Recurring revenue comprised 82% of total revenue in the quarter. Revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2019 were $10.2 million, down approximately 12% as compared to $11.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2018. Recurring revenue comprised 79% of total revenue for the first half of fiscal 2019.

Net loss for the second quarter was ($0.6 million) as compared to a ($1.5 million) net loss in the same period a year ago. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2019 was ($0.3 million) as compared to ($2.1 million) net loss for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2019 was $0.2 million versus $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2019 was $1.3 million, up approximately 35% from $1.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2018.

'One of my primary objectives is to help our company create greater velocity in all the things we do. As an innovative company, we want to be constantly improving so that our clients find our people, products and services to be indispensable,' stated Tee Green, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. 'With our eValuator cloud-based pre-bill coding analysis platform, I believe we are at the forefront of a pre-bill movement with an immense amount of opportunity in both the short and long term. Our second quarter bookings performance of nearly $3.8 million was far superior to the that of previous quarters. This level of bookings performance demonstrates that the company has been executing on a good plan for sales growth, and I want to find ways to increase the velocity on that plan.'

'I'm pleased to report that our nationwide search for a new President and Chief Executive Officer is going well, although it's in the early stages,' continued Tee Green. 'We have already interviewed a number of highly qualified candidates who are excited about the potential they see in our company. I will keep you updated as to the board's progress on this front, but I am excited to be working closely with the talented folks we have on our team.'

Highlights for the second quarter ended July 31, 2019 included:

New sales bookings for the second quarter 2019 were $3.8 million;

Revenue for the second quarter 2019 was $4.8 million;

Net loss for the second quarter 2019 was ($0.6 million);

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2019 was $0.2 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

A replay of the conference call will be available from September 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering passcode 13694220. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for 6 months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). Streamline Health's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health's business operations.

Streamline Health defines 'adjusted EBITDA' as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash valuation adjustments to assets and liabilities, significant non-recurring expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure is included in this press release.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge­ - actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions and analytics that enable providers to drive reimbursement in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts areforward-looking statementsthat aresubject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein.Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth prospects, estimates of backlog,industry trends and market growth, results of investments in sales and marketing, adjusted EBITDA, success of future productsand related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution developmentand enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendorsand channel partnersthat resell the Company's solutions, the ability of the Company to control costs, the effects of cost-containment measures implemented by the Company, availability of solutions from thirdparty vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

(404) 229-4242

randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Systems sales $ 147,000 $ 386,000 $ 378,000 $ 1,518,000 Professional services 408,000 271,000 989,000 509,000 Audit services 354,000 248,000 749,000 608,000 Maintenance and support 2,759,000 3,216,000 5,710,000 6,525,000 Software as a service 1,125,000 1,148,000 2,324,000 2,372,000 Total revenues 4,793,000 5,269,000 10,150,000 11,532,000 Operating expenses: Cost of systems sales 143,000 290,000 256,000 540,000 Cost of professional services 581,000 697,000 1,123,000 1,404,000 Cost of audit services 321,000 300,000 624,000 694,000 Cost of maintenance and support 413,000 566,000 822,000 1,215,000 Cost of software as a service 300,000 282,000 580,000 598,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,461,000 2,520,000 4,945,000 5,768,000 Research and development 867,000 1,213,000 1,659,000 2,275,000 Executive transition cost 140,000 -- 140,000 -- Loss on exit of operating lease -- 806,000 -- 806,000 Total operating expenses 5,226,000 6,674,000 10,149,000 13,300,000 Operating (loss) income (433,000 ) (1,405,000 ) 1,000 (1,768,000 ) Other expense: Interest expense (70,000 ) (110,000 ) (148,000 ) (227,000 ) Miscellaneous expense (103,000 ) (5,000 ) (144,000 ) (92,000 ) Loss before income taxes (606,000 ) (1,520,000 ) (291,000 ) (2,087,000 ) Income tax expense (2,000 ) (2,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) Net loss $ (608,000 ) $ (1,522,000 ) $ (295,000 ) $ (2,091,000 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted 19,913,658 19,532,044 19,853,510 19,415,676

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

Assets

July 31, January 31, 2019 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,229,000 $ 2,376,000 Accounts receivable, net 2,764,000 2,933,000 Contract receivables 861,000 1,263,000 Prepaid hardware and other current assets 1,786,000 1,346,000 Total current assets 6,640,000 7,918,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 207,000 237,000 Contract receivables, less current portion 337,000 407,000 Capitalized software development costs, net 7,159,000 5,698,000 Intangible assets, net 1,384,000 1,669,000 Goodwill 15,537,000 15,537,000 Other non-current assets 287,000 274,000 Total non-current assets 24, 911,000 23,822,000 $ 31,551,000 $ 31,740,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

July 31, January 31, 2019 2019 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 927,000 $ 1,280,000 Accrued expenses 1,229,000 1,814,000 Current portion of long-term debt 597,000 597,000 Line of credit 1,000,000 -- Deferred revenues 8,624,000 8,338,000 Royalty liability 936,000 -- Other 95,000 94,000 Total current liabilities 13,408,000 12,123,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion and deferred cost 3,081,000 3,351,000 Royalty liability -- 905,000 Deferred revenues, less current portion 27,000 432,000 Other liabilities 24,000 41,000 Total non-current liabilities 3,132,000 4,729,000 Total liabilities 16,540,000 16,852,000 Series A 0% Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock 8,686,000 8,686,000 Total stockholders' equity 6,325,000 6,202,000 $ 31,551,000 $ 31,740,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended, July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (295,000 ) $ (2,091,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 76,000 325,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 417,000 646,000 Amortization of intangible assets 285,000 470,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 136,000 228,000 Valuation adjustment 31,000 56,000 Loss on exit of operating lease -- 806,000 Gain on disposal of fixed assets -- (2,000 ) Share-based compensation expense 429,000 367,000 Provision for accounts receivable (125,000 ) (64,000 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net (865,000 ) (265,000 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 89,000 476,000 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (46,000 ) (14,000 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment -- 14,000 Capitalization of software development costs (1,878,000 ) (1,529,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,924,000 ) (1,529,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit 1,000,000 -- Principal payments on term loan (298,000 ) (298,000 ) Payments related to settlement of employee share awards (31,000 ) (58,000 ) Other 17,000 35,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 688,000 (321,000 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,147,000 ) (1,374,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,376,000 4,620,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,229,000 $ 3,246,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

New Bookings

(Unaudited)

Table B

Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 Systems Sales $ 112,000 Professional Services 478,000 Audit Services 124,000 Maintenance and Support 104,000 Software as a Service 2,966,000 Q2 2019 bookings $ 3,784,000 Q2 2018 bookings $ 1,904,000

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Table C

This press release contains a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage the business, such as in establishing an annual operating budget. Streamline Health's management in its operating and financial decision-making uses non-GAAP financial measures because management believes these measures reflect ongoing business in a manner that allows meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Accordingly, the Company believes it is useful for investors and others to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures in order to (a) understand and evaluate current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does and (b) compare in a consistent manner the Company's current financial results with past financial results. The primary limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures are that these measures may not be directly comparable to the amounts reported by other companies and they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations. The Company's management compensates for these limitations by considering the Company's financial results and outlook as determined in accordance with GAAP and by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. Streamline Health defines 'Adjusted EBITDA' as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash valuation adjustments to assets and liabilities, significant non-recurring expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, professional and advisory fees, and internal direct costs incurred to complete transactions.

Reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 Net loss $ (608 ) $ (1,522 ) $ (295 ) $ (2,091 ) Interest expense 70 110 148 227 Income tax expense 2 2 4 3 Depreciation 41 153 76 325 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 211 331 417 646 Amortization of intangible assets 142 235 285 470 Amortization of other costs 55 91 105 193 EBITDA (87 ) (600 ) 740 (227 ) Share-based compensation expense 160 144 429 367 Gain on disposal of fixed assets -- -- -- (2 ) Non-cash valuation adjustments to assets and liabilities 16 5 31 56 Other non-recurring operating expenses 75 806 75 806 Other non-recurring expenses 74 -- 74 -- Adjusted EBITDA $ 238 $ 355 $ 1,349 $ 1,000 Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share Loss per share - diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (1) $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Diluted weighted average shares 19,913,658 19,532,044 19,853,510 19,415,676 Includable incremental shares - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 3,163,149 3,053,210 3,097,413 3,064,204 Adjusted diluted shares 23,076,807 22,585,254 22,950,923 22,479,880

Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share for the Company's common stock is computed using the more dilutive of the two-class method or the if-converted method.

The number of incremental shares that would be dilutive under profit assumption, only applicable under a GAAP net loss. If GAAP profit is earned in the current period, no additional incremental shares are assumed.

SOURCE:Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

