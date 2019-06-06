Log in
Streamline Health : reg; to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Performance on June 12, 2019

06/06/2019 | 09:58am EDT

ATLANTA, June 05, 2019 /Accesswire/ -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises in the new value-based world, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2019 financial performance for the period that ended March 31, 2019, on Wednesday, June 12 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday June 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering passcode 13691300. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for 6 months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge­ - producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury
SVP, Chief Marketing Officer
(404) 229-4242
randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

Disclaimer

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 13:57:02 UTC
