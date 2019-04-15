Streamline Healthcare Solutions Featured As 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Partner

Gettysburg, Pa, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced that this year, Streamline Healthcare Solutions will be featured as a Executive Institute Partner.

Streamline kicked off their partnership February at The 2019 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute. During the institute, Katie Morrow, Vice President of Compliance, Streamline Healthcare Solutions; Larry Allen, Chief Operating Officer of Central Florida Behavioral Health Network (CFBHN); and Tom Rose, Director of IT of CFBHN shared their experiences in creating an enhanced technology infrastructure to meet the needs of new market opportunities during their knowledge partner session, Data Sharing & Reporting In A Value-Based Market: Adapting To Ever Changing Reporting Requirements While Enhancing Your Own Organization’s Performance.The presentation is now available for download for all Premium and Elite OPEN MINDS Circle members. A summary article on the presentation, When New Contracts Mean New Technology: 4 Things To Remember, is available free on the OPEN MINDS website.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Streamline Healthcare Solutions in 2019,” said Sarah Threnhauser, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS. “In addition to a knowledgeable staff, their insightful knowledge partner presentations feature innovative speakers who always share a wealth of market experience with our institute attendees. This ‘on-the ground’ perspective highlights how behavioral health technology can help to move organizations forward in a changing market.”

Streamline will also host knowledge partner sessions at The 2019 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute in Long Beach, California in August and The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in October. Steamline will also host a special technology demonstration in October at The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute. These featured sessions are included as part of the standard institute registration packages.

As part of their silver-level collaboration, Streamline Healthcare Solutions will also be an underwriting sponsor of all five OPEN MINDS Executive Institutes taking place in 2019, including:

The 2019 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, February 13-15, 2019, Clearwater Beach, Florida: https://performance.openminds.com/

The 2019 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, June 3-6, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana: https://strategy.openminds.com/

The 2019 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, August 12-14, 2019, Long Beach, California: http://management.openminds.com/

The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, September 9-13, 2019, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania: http://leadership.openminds.com/

The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute, October 28-30, 2019, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: https://technology.openminds.com/

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions



Streamline Healthcare Solutions, LLC was started in 2003 to provide software solutions to behavioral healthcare organizations. Streamline has been developing and implementing software solutions in the behavioral healthcare marketplace for over 20 years. We understand the unique nature of our industry. We know a “one size fits all” solution does not work for most organizations. We also understand that our industry has limited financial resources available to spend on technology solutions. Our mission is to use state of the art technology to develop solutions that help behavioral healthcare organizations improve quality of care and lower operating costs. Learn more about Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the behavioral health and human service field. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in markets of the health and human service field serving complex consumers. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for individuals with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

