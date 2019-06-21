Street Capital : Annual General Meeting 2019 Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements made in this presentation that are not historical facts contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes statements concerning: the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement to the parties and to Street Capital's shareholders; the anticipated receipt of required regulatory, court and shareholder approvals for the transaction; the ability of the parties to satisfy the other conditions to, and to complete, the Arrangement; the mailing of the management information circular; and the anticipated timing of the closing of the Arrangement. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Street Capital Group Inc.'s expectations, should be considered as forward-looking statements and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Such statements are based on knowledge of the environment in which Street Capital Group Inc. currently operates, but because of the factors listed herein, as well as other factors beyond Street Capital Group Inc.'s control, actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Street Capital Group Inc.'s Annual Information Form and other regulatory filings and all forward-looking statements included herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the time required to prepare and mail shareholder meeting materials; the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory, court and shareholder approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement, changes to the business environment that may impact Street Capital Group Inc., its investments and capital expenditures; and competitive factors which may impact revenue and operating costs. Street Capital Group Inc. undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update or revise any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.