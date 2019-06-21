Log in
Street Capital : Annual General Meeting 2019 Presentation

0
06/21/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

ANNUAL MEETING

J U N E 1 9 , 2 0 1 9

Lea Ray

CHAIR

STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC. | 2

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements made in this presentation that are not historical facts contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes statements concerning: the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement to the parties and to Street Capital's shareholders; the anticipated receipt of required regulatory, court and shareholder approvals for the transaction; the ability of the parties to satisfy the other conditions to, and to complete, the Arrangement; the mailing of the management information circular; and the anticipated timing of the closing of the Arrangement. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Street Capital Group Inc.'s expectations, should be considered as forward-looking statements and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Such statements are based on knowledge of the environment in which Street Capital Group Inc. currently operates, but because of the factors listed herein, as well as other factors beyond Street Capital Group Inc.'s control, actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Street Capital Group Inc.'s Annual Information Form and other regulatory filings and all forward-looking statements included herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the time required to prepare and mail shareholder meeting materials; the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory, court and shareholder approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement, changes to the business environment that may impact Street Capital Group Inc., its investments and capital expenditures; and competitive factors which may impact revenue and operating costs. Street Capital Group Inc. undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update or revise any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC. | 3

REGULATORY CHANGE HAS REDUCED THE SIZE OF STREET CAPITAL'S ADDRESSABLE MARKET AND ELEVATED COMPETITIVE INTENSITY - IMPACTING ORIGINATION VOLUME AND MARGINS

REGULATION HAS SHIFTED MORTGAGE MIX

(in Billions, 2017)

While mortgage rule changes created a new prime conventional uninsurable market segment, this opportunity was not meaningfully accessible to Street Capital.

Prime

High

Ratio

Prime

Conventional

Insurable

Prime

Conventional

Uninsurable

Non-prime

Total

Total

Market

Market

$365

$355

70

43

98

244

163

51

51

2016

2017

WINNERS

  • Big banks
  • Fringe lenders
  • Non-primelenders with sufficient balance sheets to support

LOSERS

  • Non-bigbank lenders
  • Borrowers

Sources: Deloitte Analysis, CMHC, MPC, TransUnion, Equifax Globe and Mail, Canadian Mortgage Trends, CMHC, RBC Equity Research

STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC. | 4

IT BECAME APPARENT THAT STREET CAPITAL WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE EQUITY CAPITAL TO SOLIDIFY THE BUSINESS, GROW FROM CURRENT LEVELS AND BUILD THE SCALE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A SCHEDULE I BANK

Successive mortgage rule changes continue to challenge growth and profitability in the prime space

Lack of internal capital generation from legacy mortgage business

Significant barriers to

financial performance and

sustainable growth

Street Capital Bank launched in February 2017 - Street Solutions product met with significant demand

Requires capital to sustain/grow and significant cost infrastructure

STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC. | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Street Capital Group Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 02:04:03 UTC
