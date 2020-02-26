Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strengthening Position in the Smart Energy Space, Trilliant Acquires Quadlogic Multi-Tenant Panel and ANSI Socket-Based Metering Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 09:31am EST

Trilliant Networks, a global provider of leading Smart Grid and Smart City solutions, announced that they have acquired rights to Quadlogic’s multi-tenant panel and ANSI-based metering for Canada and international markets. This acquisition enables Trilliant to augment their leadership position in providing custom-tailored and turn-key metering services and solutions to the Canadian and international marketplace.

Multi-tenant metering measures the electricity use of individual suites in multi-occupant buildings including condos and facilitates accountability for each suite’s own costs. A benefit of converting from bulk or master-metered service to submetering services is that electricity consumption is measured at precise intervals with the ability to capture time-of-use data.

“Quadlogic’s technology is the current industry standard metering platform for mixed use, commercial, and multi-residential applications, and is a perfect fit to support our growth strategy” said Steven Lupo, managing director for Trilliant, Canada. “This acquisition enhances our position in the market as the premier provider of technology and related services.”

“Quadlogic is pleased to be working even more closely with Trilliant. We have great confidence in their capabilities and ambitions both commercially and technologically,” said Marc Segan, CEO of Quadlogic.

Trilliant plans to source and manufacture the meters in Canada. Quadlogic will continue to distribute the products within the United States alongside its “Q” line of metering and building monitoring products to be sold in the US and globally.

“We are excited to couple our existing technology, digital applications, and international customer base to this technology as we look to enhance our Smart Buildings solutioning and expand on our current metering options,” said Andy White, chairman and CEO for Trilliant.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things®. www.trilliant.com

About Quadlogic

Founded in 1982, Quadlogic is the most widely specified electric submetering system company in New York and Ontario, CA. In New York, Quadlogic is vertically integrated, offering complete submetering solutions including equipment, field service, and billing services. Quadlogic holds numerous patents related to electric metering and remote measurement and control of power consumption.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aVMWARE : Carbon Black '2020 Cybersecurity Outlook' Report Reveals Evolving Attacker Behaviours, Relationship Dynamics Between IT and Security Teams
AQ
09:43aESR CAYMAN : Closing of notes issue
PU
09:43aLOCKHEED MARTIN : United Arab Emirates Orders Additional Lockheed Martin Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods
PU
09:43aMINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Reopening USA
PU
09:43aINFORMATION SERVICES : Transformative User Experiences the Focus of ISG Xperience Summit
AQ
09:43a11th Annual Sherwood Forest Faire Opens Saturday, February 29th
GL
09:42aAmerican Trucking Association and SkyBitz Announce Strategic Partnership Geared Towards IoT Supply Chain Innovation
GL
09:41aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : intros queso blanco
AQ
09:41aCarlotta Walls LaNier of “Little Rock Nine” Speaks at Ultimate Medical Academy During Black History Month
GL
09:39aEATON VANCE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. crude drops below $50 as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Metro Bank cuts back growth plans after plunge into the red

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group